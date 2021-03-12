Community Wellbeing Remains A Priority For Horowhenua District Council

On Wednesday 10 March 2021, Horowhenua District Council adopted two Community Wellbeing documents that embed Community Wellbeing as a priority for Council, now and into the future.

Council has a new look Community Wellbeing Strategy - Strong Communities / Ngā Hapori Kia Kaha.

The fresh looking document includes a revision of the Terms of Reference for the Community Wellbeing Committee, as well as a new Community and Social Development Action Plan.

Horowhenua District Council has a long history of community development and community wellbeing advocacy. However, there was a need to develop a more specific plan that supports the Community Wellbeing Framework and better reflects our district today. The Community and Social Development Action Plan will allow Council staff to be more agile in their work across all identified communities, as well as supporting the community with their own initiatives following best practice community-led development.

Community Wellbeing Committee Chairperson, Councillor Victoria Kaye-Simmons said, “I am incredibly proud to be part of a Council that has a strong reputation for placing community wellbeing at the forefront of decision making. Having a safe, vibrant, inclusive and connected community is our vision.”

Horowhenua is also set to become an Age-Friendly Community. Alongside the adoption of Ngā Hapori Kia Kaha, Council adopted the Horowhenua Age-Friendly Communities Strategy.

Council, in collaboration with older persons in Horowhenua, developed the Age-Friendly Communities Strategy with specific actions, to support the overall aim of Horowhenua receiving a World Health Organisation Age-Friendly Community accreditation.

Kaye-Simmons, said, “We have a high percentage of older persons in our district, it’s important that they have a voice, and that we create an environment that is accessible, safe andwhere our older people feel valued.

Housing, transport and access to healthcare and social services are only a few of the focus areas in the strategy and I’m looking forward to working with our community to achieve the Age-Friendly Community accreditation for Horowhenua, she said.

