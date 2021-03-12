All Drinking Water Must Be Boiled In Carterton For 24 Hours

Carterton District Council urgently advises Carterton urban residents to boil all water before being used for drinking, making baby formula, juice, ice, washing fruit and vegetables, other food preparation/cooking needs, or brushing teeth.

The boil water notice follows the detection of a low-level contamination of E. coli bacteria in two of the bores which supply water to urban residents. The boil water notice is effective from 3pm Friday 12 March until 3pm Saturday 13 March. This allows time to flush the pipes and change urban water supply source from the two bores to the Kaipaitangata treatment plant. At this stage, no illness has been reported in relation to this event.

The council’s Infrastructure, Services and Regulatory Manager Dave Gittings said it was important that residents took the proper precautions while the source of contamination was investigated.

“We’re confident at this stage that the risk to public health has been minimal, as the council has acted early,” Gittings said.

“We have alerted the District Health Board and the local medical centre as a precaution and we are taking all steps necessary to keep our community safe.

“We urge people to follow the boil water instructions and to check on your neighbours and older family members to make sure they know what they need to do to have safe drinking water.”

Boiling water before use is the best way to make water safe. The risk of getting sick from drinking the water is low but possible, especially for vulnerable people. Babies, young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people who have weakened immune systems are more at risk of illness. If you get diarrhoea, vomiting and/or a fever, get advice from your doctor or contact Healthline (0800 611 116).

How to boil water for drinking:

Boiling will kill all disease-causing organisms.

Bring water to a rolling boil (where bubbles appear in the centre and do not disappear when the water is stirred) for one minute or boil a full electric jug until it switches off

Cool water (do not use ice cubes to do this) and pour into clean container with a lid

Refrigerate until needed.

If you experience diarrhoea, vomiting and/or a fever, contact your doctor or Healthline (0800 611 116).

For more information and to stay up to date, visit cdc.govt.nz/boilwaternotice

