Flat Bush Death: Update

Detective Senior Sergeant Natalie Nelson, Counties Manukau Police:

Police are not treating the death of Kunal Khera as suspicious.

The 26-year-old was found deceased in his vehicle in Flat Bush on Saturday evening.

Following extensive enquiries which have been made, Police will be referring this matter to the Coroner.

We are ensuring that Mr Khera’s family in India are being kept updated and providing them with as much support as we can.

Our sympathies are with them at this extremely difficult time.

