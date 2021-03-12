Flat Bush Death: Update
Friday, 12 March 2021, 4:24 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Detective Senior Sergeant Natalie Nelson,
Counties Manukau Police:
Police are not
treating the death of Kunal Khera as suspicious.
The
26-year-old was found deceased in his vehicle in Flat Bush
on Saturday evening.
Following extensive enquiries
which have been made, Police will be referring this matter
to the Coroner.
We are ensuring that Mr Khera’s
family in India are being kept updated and providing them
with as much support as we can.
Our sympathies are
with them at this extremely difficult
time.
