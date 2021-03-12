Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Construction To Start On SH22 Roundabout At Glenbrook Road

Friday, 12 March 2021, 5:31 pm
Press Release: NZ Transport Agency

Construction of a new roundabout to improve safety is about to start at the Glenbrook Road intersection with SH22.

A new roundabout on State Highway 22 at Glenbrook Road will make it much safer for vehicles turning on and off this busy rural road between Drury and Paerata.

“The roundabout will be a significant addition to the safety improvements Waka Kotahi is making along State Highway 22. The roundabout will make this busy and dangerous intersection safer and easier for traffic from all directions,” says Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency National Manager Infrastructure Delivery Andrew Thackwray.

A karakia and blessing led by local iwi, Ngāti Whanaunga and Ngāti Tamaoho, was held on site this morning, with earthworks due to start almost immediately.

The roundabout will replace the current 'Give Way' controlled intersection which has a high volume of turning traffic. Up to 25,000 vehicles a day use SH22 to connect to SH1, and vehicle numbers are increasing as the local population grows. About 10,000 vehicles a day enter or leave SH22 at Glenbrook Road.

“Improving this intersection is a priority due to the current road safety risk from head-on and side-on collisions. There have been 21 recorded crashes within 400 metres of the intersection between January 2015 and December 2019.”

Andrew Thackwray says the new roundabout will be mainly constructed to the side of the existing intersection to reduce disruption to general traffic.

The roundabout will be built using high quality structural pavement to account for the large volume of heavy vehicles using the route and will require around 13,000 cubic metres of fill material. The project will also upgrade about 300 metres of the roads leading to the new roundabout.

“There will be a temporary speed limit in place for the safety of all road users, including our construction workers. Waka Kotahi thanks motorists for their patience and understanding. There’s added complexity when working in a live traffic environment, but our crews will endeavour to minimise disruption as much as possible.”

The new roundabout will have four legs, giving access to the new Paerata Primary School under construction and Paerata Rise development where 4,500 new homes are to be built.

The $16.4 million project is funded by Waka Kotahi under the Safe Network Programme which introduced safer speed limits on SH22 last year.

The Glenbrook Road intersection is on the SH22 road corridor that runs through a largely rural area expected to support significant urban development in coming years from Drury and the Southern Motorway as far south as Pukekohe. To support future growth in the area, Waka Kotahi is working with Auckland Transport on planning staged upgrades along SH22 to improve safety, provide walking and cycling connections and better access for public transport, freight and general traffic to support current and future residents.

The roundabout project is aligned to New Zealand’s Road Safety Strategy, Road to Zero 2020 – 2030, which sets a target to reduce deaths and serious injuries on New Zealand’s roads, cycleways and footpaths by 40 percent over the next 10 years.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from NZ Transport Agency on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Why We’ll Need Three Doses Of The Pfizer Vaccine – And On Rocket Lab’s Work For The Pentagon

Yesterday, the government finally released a four part timetable setting out which groups will get vaccinated with the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine and in what sequence …And yes, it did look very much like the four part plan that Australia announced in January. Since yesterday there has been quibbling about which social groups should be prioritised... More>>


 


Auckland: Move To Alert Level 1

Auckland will move to COVID-19 Alert Level 1 at midday today, Friday 12 March.
This follows six days of Auckland being at Level 2, with seven days prior to that at Level 3, after 15 positive community cases emerged outside managed isolation facilities... More>>

ALSO:



Government: Covid-19 Vaccine Rollout Plan

The Government is targeting those most at risk of getting and spreading COVID-19 and those most at risk of getting seriously sick from it in the next phase of the vaccine roll-out, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins announced today... More>>

Joint Press Release: Dirty PR Exposed In Whale Oil Defamation Trial

Three public health advocates are relieved that their long-standing Whale Oil defamation trial against Cameron Slater, Carrick Graham, Katherine Rich and the Food and Grocery Council has finally concluded and they are pleased that the truth has come out... More>>

ALSO:


Government: 31$ Billion Investment To Help Auckland Build Back Better

The Government and Auckland Council are building on their record transport investment to help Auckland meet the long-term challenges of climate change and housing, Transport Minister Michael Wood and Auckland Mayor Phil Goff announced today... More>>


Maori Party: New National Executive

This morning the Māori Party confirmed their new National Executive including Che Wilson, Fallyn Flavell, John Tamihere and Kaiarahi Takirua: Rawiri Waititi and Debbie Ngarewa-Packer... More>>

Government: Balanced Economic Approach Reflected In Crown Accounts

New Zealand’s economic recovery has again been reflected in the Government’s books, which are in better shape than expected.
The Crown accounts for the seven months to the end of January 2021 were better than forecast in the Half Year Economic and Fiscal Update (HYEFU)... More>>


Covid-19: Auckland Back To Alert Level Three After One New Community Case Revealed

Auckland will move to alert level three for a week at 6am tomorrow morning after two new Covid-19 community cases announced this evening could not be directly linked to earlier cases, the Prime Minister has confirmed.
The rest of the country will move to level two.... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 