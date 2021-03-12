Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Progressive Home Ownership Launched At Queenstown Apartments

Friday, 12 March 2021, 5:42 pm
Press Release: Queenstown Lakes Community Housing Trust

Yesterday celebrated the kickstart of 25 first home buyers into their Progressive Home Ownership (PHO) journey at the Toru apartments in Queenstown.

Twenty-five households will be purchasing homes under the Queenstown Lakes Community Housing Trust’s ground-breaking assisted ownership model, Secure Home.

QLCHT executive officer Julie Scott confirmed average one-bed units have sold for $220,000, and two-bed unit prices average $320k.

Three years after signing a contract for 50 of the 78 units in the Toru development at Remarkables Park, Frankton, the project was completed last month, and QLCHT is set to take possession of its units later this month.

Housing Minister Hon Dr Megan Woods was on site yesterday to launch the 25 new PHO units, which are being supported with a $6.35m interest-free loan from the Government’s $400m PHO fund.

QLCHT deputy chair Joanne Conroy spoke of the Trust’s appreciation to the Government for its assistance: “Post COVID-19, this project would have been a major challenge without both the $6.35m PHO funding, and the operating supplement for 15 public housing units”.

Conroy also expressed gratitude to Queenstown Lakes District Council for its significant support of QLCHT over the past 14 years, noting that the Trust would not have been in a position to buy the 50 units without its strong balance sheet, due to many years of council-facilitated inclusionary zoning contributions.

Queenstown Lakes District Mayor Jim Boult was also present at the launch and confirmed council’s ongoing support for the work of the housing trust and in particular the Secure Home programme, which was born out of the 2017 Mayoral Housing Taskforce.

“Affordability has long been an issue for many looking to buy a home in our district and it’s encouraging to see another significant step in making that dream a reality. It clearly demonstrates what can be achieved for our communities when local and central government and hardworking organsations like the Queenstown Lakes Community Housing Trust come together,” Mayor Boult says.

Home ownership in Queenstown has now never been more affordable thanks to the collaboration between the Trust, Central Government and QLDC.

QLCHT executive officer Julie Scott confirms average one-bedroom units have sold for $220,000 and two-bedroom unit prices average $320,000.

“Team these sale prices up with a deposit requirement of just 5%, for those who qualify for the Government’s First Home Loan, and it makes these units the most affordable method of home ownership in Queenstown at the moment.”

Households also pay a ground rent of 1% on the “land” value component of the property which averages around $40-$50 per week.

A further 15 units are going into Public Housing, whilst a handful are being sold on the open market and the balance are being retained as affordable rentals or rent-to-buy units with the Trust.

Established to manage and deliver affordable housing solutions to residents who cannot afford it, QLCHT has several programmes in place to help low-moderate income households including public housing, assisted rental, rent-to-buy, and assisted ownership.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Queenstown Lakes Community Housing Trust on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Why We’ll Need Three Doses Of The Pfizer Vaccine – And On Rocket Lab’s Work For The Pentagon

Yesterday, the government finally released a four part timetable setting out which groups will get vaccinated with the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine and in what sequence …And yes, it did look very much like the four part plan that Australia announced in January. Since yesterday there has been quibbling about which social groups should be prioritised... More>>


 


Auckland: Move To Alert Level 1

Auckland will move to COVID-19 Alert Level 1 at midday today, Friday 12 March.
This follows six days of Auckland being at Level 2, with seven days prior to that at Level 3, after 15 positive community cases emerged outside managed isolation facilities... More>>

ALSO:



Government: Covid-19 Vaccine Rollout Plan

The Government is targeting those most at risk of getting and spreading COVID-19 and those most at risk of getting seriously sick from it in the next phase of the vaccine roll-out, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins announced today... More>>

Joint Press Release: Dirty PR Exposed In Whale Oil Defamation Trial

Three public health advocates are relieved that their long-standing Whale Oil defamation trial against Cameron Slater, Carrick Graham, Katherine Rich and the Food and Grocery Council has finally concluded and they are pleased that the truth has come out... More>>

ALSO:


Government: 31$ Billion Investment To Help Auckland Build Back Better

The Government and Auckland Council are building on their record transport investment to help Auckland meet the long-term challenges of climate change and housing, Transport Minister Michael Wood and Auckland Mayor Phil Goff announced today... More>>


Maori Party: New National Executive

This morning the Māori Party confirmed their new National Executive including Che Wilson, Fallyn Flavell, John Tamihere and Kaiarahi Takirua: Rawiri Waititi and Debbie Ngarewa-Packer... More>>

Government: Balanced Economic Approach Reflected In Crown Accounts

New Zealand’s economic recovery has again been reflected in the Government’s books, which are in better shape than expected.
The Crown accounts for the seven months to the end of January 2021 were better than forecast in the Half Year Economic and Fiscal Update (HYEFU)... More>>


Covid-19: Auckland Back To Alert Level Three After One New Community Case Revealed

Auckland will move to alert level three for a week at 6am tomorrow morning after two new Covid-19 community cases announced this evening could not be directly linked to earlier cases, the Prime Minister has confirmed.
The rest of the country will move to level two.... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 