Sunshine And Gardens Bring Out Thousands For Grow Ōtautahi

Thousands turn out for day two of Grow Ōtautahi.

Stunning exhibitions, inspiring workshops and some truly sensational kitchen creations drew thousands to Grow Ōtautahi in the Christchurch Botanic Gardens today (Saturday 13 March 2021).

The three-day garden festival with a difference is free for everyone, and there’s still one more day to come down and take part in the fun.

Festival Director Sandi MacRae says the atmosphere has been fantastic over the first two days of the first-ever Grow Ōtautahi garden festival.

“We always knew we needed to create a garden festival that reflected our 21st century Garden City and I’m just thrilled that people have totally got behind the concept. Everyone I’ve spoken to is having a great time. The Terra Viva workshops, Horticultural Futures Hub discussions and the MacRae Landscape Design Garden Kitchen cooking demonstrations have been packed every hour and people are saying how much there is to see and do.

“We’ve estimated there’s been more than 10,000 people through today, and everyone is saying how relaxed and fun it is to be here. The school gardens have been a huge hit and there’s plenty of people taking inspiration from our fantastic exhibition gardens and community garden – not to mention all the food and shopping!”

Grow Ōtautahi continues tomorrow (Sunday 14 March 2021) in the Christchurch Botanic Gardens, 9am-5pm. We’re in the area surrounding the Ilex Café – it’s free for everyone so come down and catch the action.

