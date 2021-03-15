Name Release – Tram Road, West Eyreton Crash

Police are now in a position to release the name of the man killed in a crash on Tram Road, West Eyreton on Wednesday 10 March.

The man killed in the crash was Malaykumar Patel, aged 33, of Christchurch.

Police extend their sympathies to the family and friends of Malaykumar.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

