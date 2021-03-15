Name Release – Tram Road, West Eyreton Crash
Monday, 15 March 2021, 6:55 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are now in a position to release the name of the
man killed in a crash on Tram Road, West Eyreton on
Wednesday 10 March.
The man killed in the crash was
Malaykumar Patel, aged 33, of Christchurch.
Police
extend their sympathies to the family and friends of
Malaykumar.
Enquiries into the circumstances of the
crash are
ongoing.
