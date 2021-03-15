Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Allocation Pressures On Waikato River Ease

Monday, 15 March 2021, 2:51 pm
Press Release: Waikato Regional Council

Recent amendments to and withdrawals of applications to take water from the Waikato River catchment have eased allocation pressure on the waterway, said Waikato Regional Council in an announcement today.

This effectively removes the so-called Waikato River Deferral Queue and is a culmination of council consenting staff working with existing consent holders and new applicants over many years to ensure the volumes of water being used or applied for are reasonable and justifiable with regards to intended use.

Last year’s Waikato Water Summit, called as a result of Auckland’s water supply issues, was also a catalyst for further discussion and consideration by applicants of their needs.

As a result, several large water take applicants recently either reduced the amount being sought or withdrew their application altogether. This has reduced the demand from the river by a combined 181 million litres per day (MLD), said the regional council’s Resource Use Acting Director Brent Sinclair.

“Staff have worked to strike the balance between genuine need and protecting our freshwater resource for generations to come,” he said.

“As a result, the first-in first-served system, which has been in place since 2012 for takes from the river catchment, no longer applies. The exception being where there is a sub-catchment with localised allocation pressures.

“What that means is that there is less water being sought from the river than the allocation limits set in the regional plan,” Mr Sinclair said.

“We’ll now be focusing on processing those applications that have been in the queue the longest. I want to reassure our communities that applications will not be rubberstamped. There will still be a robust assessment of all applications by our consenting staff.”

Mr Sinclair said staff would continue to look at whether there was a genuine need for the amount of water being requested and assess the impacts of each take. There may also be localised sub-catchment allocation pressures which would need to be carefully considered.

Mr Sinclair added that the National Environmental Standards for Freshwater Management – released by the coalition government last year – would also need to be taken into account, in particular for those irrigating pasture on dairy farms, and in proximity to wetlands.

All up, there’s around 370 applications that need to be processed, which Mr Sinclair said will require time for staff to process. A different queue may form for any new applications lodged should volumes applied for again exceed allocation limits in the catchment.

Waikato Regional Council Chair Russ Rimmington said, “Water is precious and it should never be assumed that the Waikato River will be able to keep providing for all who want to take from it.

“This issue came to a head with Auckland last year requiring more water as a result of their dams drying up. The emergency water summit I called last July was the catalyst for lots of discussion that has made everybody take a hard look at their water needs now and into the future.

“Our burgeoning towns and cities, and agricultural and horticultural sectors, will continue to place pressure on this precious resource. I’m encouraged that coming out of our summit we have seen Watercare as well as local councils and other water users looking closely at their water use strategies, including long term water storage solutions,” Cr Rimmington said.

Background

The Waikato River Deferral Queue refers to a list of applications to take water from the Waikato River catchment awaiting processing in order of lodgement. The queue existed due to allocation pressures in the Waikato River catchment, whereby, if all applications to take water were granted, would result in the allocation limits specified in the Waikato Regional Plan being exceeded. In such circumstances, the council must process applications in catchments with allocation pressures on a ‘first-in, first-served’ basis.

The Waikato Regional Plan requires applications to be assessed against specified allocation limits at the point of take (local catchment) and key allocation points in the catchments downstream to the landward boundary of the coastal marine area. Each time an application is granted the cumulative level of allocation in the catchment changes at each relevant catchment downstream. Processing applications in order is required so as not to disadvantage earlier applications in the queue that may have to be assessed against a stricter activity status should allocation exceed limits.

The water allocation limits in the Waikato Regional Plan are set to meet the ecological needs of the river and marine environment into which it flows, iwi values articulated through Te Ture Whaimana o Te Awa o Waikato (Vision & Strategy for the Waikato River), and to assimilate impacts of discharges and land use in the catchment. It also ensures there’s enough water for recreation and electricity generation, while also meeting domestic, municipal, agricultural, cultural and industrial needs as far as possible.

The limits enable water to be allocated without requiring detailed instream assessment of impacts by each individual applicant. The cumulative assessment of impacts from consumptive takes has been undertaken through the robust Variation 6 policy process.

 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Waikato Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Pope’s Visit To Iraq

As an exercise in global symbolic politics, it would be hard to top last week’s meeting in Iraq between Pope Francis and the most respected cleric in Shia Islam, the Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani. Both men have strong liberal credentials. Francis has led a welcome break from his policies of his two arch-conservative predecessors. In fact, you would have to go all the way back to the early 1960s, to the widely loved liberal reformer Papa Roncalli... More>>


 


Christchurch Mosques Attack, Two Years Later: PM Speech At Ko Tātou, Tātou – We Are One: National Remembrance Service For The March 15 Mosque Attack

On Monday, it will be two years since 51 New Zealanders’ lives were taken in the most tragic and horrific way.
As I sat and tried to write the words to accompany our presence in this place, I was at a loss.
Much has been said, but words, despite their healing power, will never change what happened that day... More>>

ALSO:


Auckland: Move To Alert Level 1

Auckland will move to COVID-19 Alert Level 1 at midday today, Friday 12 March.
This follows six days of Auckland being at Level 2, with seven days prior to that at Level 3, after 15 positive community cases emerged outside managed isolation facilities... More>>

ALSO:



Government: Covid-19 Vaccine Rollout Plan

The Government is targeting those most at risk of getting and spreading COVID-19 and those most at risk of getting seriously sick from it in the next phase of the vaccine roll-out, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins announced today... More>>

Government: 31$ Billion Investment To Help Auckland Build Back Better

The Government and Auckland Council are building on their record transport investment to help Auckland meet the long-term challenges of climate change and housing, Transport Minister Michael Wood and Auckland Mayor Phil Goff announced today... More>>


Maori Party: New National Executive

This morning the Māori Party confirmed their new National Executive including Che Wilson, Fallyn Flavell, John Tamihere and Kaiarahi Takirua: Rawiri Waititi and Debbie Ngarewa-Packer... More>>

Government: Balanced Economic Approach Reflected In Crown Accounts

New Zealand’s economic recovery has again been reflected in the Government’s books, which are in better shape than expected.
The Crown accounts for the seven months to the end of January 2021 were better than forecast in the Half Year Economic and Fiscal Update (HYEFU)... More>>


Covid-19: Auckland Back To Alert Level Three After One New Community Case Revealed

Auckland will move to alert level three for a week at 6am tomorrow morning after two new Covid-19 community cases announced this evening could not be directly linked to earlier cases, the Prime Minister has confirmed.
The rest of the country will move to level two.... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 