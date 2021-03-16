Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

New Research To Focus On Fairness And Equity In Policing Our Communities

Tuesday, 16 March 2021, 6:29 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police will work with Te Puna Haumaru NZ Institute for Security and Crime Science at the University of Waikato, and criminal justice advocate Sir Kim Workman, on a major research programme looking at how Police can ensure it delivers policing that is fair and equitable for all our communities.

Understanding Policing Delivery” will be a long-term research programme focussed on examining where bias may exist within Police policies, processes, and practices.

Commissioner Andrew Coster said bias in policing continues to be a much talked about issue within communities and it is crucial that the debate is grounded in evidence and common understanding.

“Allegations of bias are felt across the whole organisation.

Objective research will either reassure the public that we are operating with fairness across all communities, or it will highlight where we need to improve our practices and processes.

Either way, the findings will inform Police work programmes and help it to deliver on our commitment to Māori, and the Treaty, by ensuring our actions are fair, reasonable and proportionate for all New Zealanders.”

The Commissioner emphasised that the research would focus not just on frontline staff and their interactions, but also on policy, training, and deployment, to get an end-to-end understanding of Police decision-making.

Sir Kim Workman KNZM QSO will chair the external reference group to provide expert, independent, academic, cultural and community advice to the research programme.

“As a critic of the criminal justice system on the issue of bias for the last 20 years, I welcome this project as a watershed moment,” Sir Kim said.

“This project is a positive step forward and a unique opportunity for the community to cooperate in a way that assists this work.

“I commend the Police Commissioner and Police Executive for their leadership on this topic within their organisation and the community and I look forward to chairing the voice of the community as part of this work.”

Commissioner Coster said frontline police provided outstanding service to New Zealand every day, often in extremely volatile and trying circumstances.

“I am proud of the work our teams do, and our frontline police will be involved in the development and design of the research to ensure it properly takes account of their current operating environment.

“This is a difficult subject, but it is also an opportunity to show our communities we are hearing them loud and clear and are committed to delivering a style of policing that works for all New Zealanders.

What we find can only improve our policing and strengthen our communities’ trust in us.”

Alongside this research, Police will continue with other interventions aimed at ensuring objectivity in decision-making.

These include:

  • Police’s Reframe Strategy, which aims to Improve frontline practice for better resolution outcomes;
  • Te Huringa o Te Tai, which focuses Police’s effort around three Pou; our people and our mindset, effective initiatives and improved practice, and effective partnerships;
  • Te Pae Oranga iwi/Māori-led community panels, which take a restorative approach as an alternative to prosecution.

Police can refer participants of all ethnicities;

  • Using insights from behavioural science to inform deployment decisions;
  • Training in de-escalation and awareness of the drivers of offending in frontline tactical training;
  • Improving the way Police makes decisions about charging, to ensure consistency, and fairness in case resolution;
  • Recruitment changes to reflect the diverse communities we serve.

Further information about the “Understanding Policing Delivery” programme will be released as the programme is finalised.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Pope’s Visit To Iraq

As an exercise in global symbolic politics, it would be hard to top last week’s meeting in Iraq between Pope Francis and the most respected cleric in Shia Islam, the Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani. Both men have strong liberal credentials. Francis has led a welcome break from his policies of his two arch-conservative predecessors. In fact, you would have to go all the way back to the early 1960s, to the widely loved liberal reformer Papa Roncalli... More>>


 


Christchurch Mosques Attack, Two Years Later: PM Speech At Ko Tātou, Tātou – We Are One: National Remembrance Service For The March 15 Mosque Attack

On Monday, it will be two years since 51 New Zealanders’ lives were taken in the most tragic and horrific way.
As I sat and tried to write the words to accompany our presence in this place, I was at a loss.
Much has been said, but words, despite their healing power, will never change what happened that day... More>>

ALSO:


Auckland: Move To Alert Level 1

Auckland will move to COVID-19 Alert Level 1 at midday today, Friday 12 March.
This follows six days of Auckland being at Level 2, with seven days prior to that at Level 3, after 15 positive community cases emerged outside managed isolation facilities... More>>

ALSO:



Government: Covid-19 Vaccine Rollout Plan

The Government is targeting those most at risk of getting and spreading COVID-19 and those most at risk of getting seriously sick from it in the next phase of the vaccine roll-out, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins announced today... More>>

Government: 31$ Billion Investment To Help Auckland Build Back Better

The Government and Auckland Council are building on their record transport investment to help Auckland meet the long-term challenges of climate change and housing, Transport Minister Michael Wood and Auckland Mayor Phil Goff announced today... More>>


Maori Party: New National Executive

This morning the Māori Party confirmed their new National Executive including Che Wilson, Fallyn Flavell, John Tamihere and Kaiarahi Takirua: Rawiri Waititi and Debbie Ngarewa-Packer... More>>

Government: Balanced Economic Approach Reflected In Crown Accounts

New Zealand’s economic recovery has again been reflected in the Government’s books, which are in better shape than expected.
The Crown accounts for the seven months to the end of January 2021 were better than forecast in the Half Year Economic and Fiscal Update (HYEFU)... More>>


Covid-19: Auckland Back To Alert Level Three After One New Community Case Revealed

Auckland will move to alert level three for a week at 6am tomorrow morning after two new Covid-19 community cases announced this evening could not be directly linked to earlier cases, the Prime Minister has confirmed.
The rest of the country will move to level two.... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 