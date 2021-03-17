Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Extra Time Will Enable Development Of Practical Winter Grazing Solutions

Wednesday, 17 March 2021, 6:24 am
Press Release: Federated Farmers

Federated Farmers is pleased that the Government has taken the time to listen to and understand the practical difficulties that accompanied the Essential Freshwater rules on winter grazing.

"In announcing tonight a temporary delay until 1 May 2022 of intensive winter grazing (IWG) rules taking effect, Environment Minister David Parker has recognised workability issues need to be sorted, and that extra time is vital to ensure we get this right," Feds water spokesperson Chris Allen says.

"This is not kicking for touch. The Minister has accepted a commitment from regional councils and the farming sector to use this time to develop, test and deploy an IWG module and practices that will ultimately be a part of a certified freshwater farm plan."

There is universal recognition that the Essential Freshwater national rules passed in August last year have a number of unworkable parts. The parts that relate to the regulation of intensive winter grazing were one of the first ones to take effect and therefore needed urgent attention.

Late last year the Southland Winter Grazing Advisory Group, of which Federated Farmers and a number of environmental groups were active participants, provided a comprehensive report to Ministers outlining a better way forward.

"The year ahead provides time in which work can continue around the table to build on the considerable work happening on the ground," Chris says.

"It’s all about ensuring the final rules and provisions are practical and workable for farmers, and achieve the environmental outcomes everybody wants to see.

"In the meantime Federated Farmers will be working with our sector partners and farmers to build on the gains we have made in recent years."

