Entries Open For The 2021 Australasian Fleet Champions Awards

Wednesday, 17 March 2021, 6:43 am
Press Release: Brake NZ

Entries are now open for the seventh annual Australasian Fleet Champions Awards. Brake, the road safety charity organises the awards through its Global Fleet Champions initiative and is inviting entries from fleet operators and suppliers working to reduce the number of road crashes involving at-work drivers. The deadline for entries is Friday 11 June 2021 and the winners will be announced at a ceremony on Thursday 23 September.

The Awards recognise the achievements of organisations and individuals working in the field of road risk management and are run thanks to support from headline sponsors Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency, along with individual award sponsors. The 2020 Award Winners included organisations such as TIL Logistics, Fleetcoach and Fulton Hogan.

The awards are free to enter and are being offered in the following seven categories:

· Company Driver Safety

· Fleet Safety Product

· Road Safety in the Community

· Safe Vehicles

· Sustainable Journeys

· Road Risk Manager of the Year

· Outstanding Commitment to Road Safety

Visit the awards website, globalfleetchampions.org/fleet-champions-awards/australasia-awards/, to find out more details and download an entry form. Alternatively, contact Brake on +64 (0)21 407 953 or info@brake.org.nz for more information.

To see a full list of last year’s Award Winners, click here.

Caroline Perry, Brake’s NZ director, says: “The Fleet Champions Awards are a fantastic opportunity for companies to gain recognition for the hard work they do to reduce incidents involving at-work drivers. The awards are entered by a range of fleet operators and suppliers and I’d urge any organisation that has put measures in place to reduce their road risk to enter and help make the Fleet Champions Awards 2021 the biggest and best yet!”

Greg Lazzaro, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency, Safety, Health and Environment General Manager says: “These at-work drivers are mums, dads, sons, daughters and important whānau members who we all want to see make it home safely. Road safety is a critical health and safety at work issue we know industry is taking seriously. We want to see these important initiatives recognised, shared and discussed so more people can see good practice and implement it.”

The Awards are part of Global Fleet Champions, an initiative by Brake, the road safety charity for fleet professionals, aimed at sharing best practice in road risk management. Anyone involved in managing at-work drivers, and suppliers to fleets, can join the free service to gain access to best practice information through events and online and downloadable tools for managers and drivers. To find out more visit www.globalfleetchampions.org.

