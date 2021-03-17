Public Consultation Is Closing Soon For Our Regional Transport Plans

The community still has time to have their say on shaping the future of public transport in our region, with public consultation on the draft Regional Public Transport Plan 2021 (RPTP) and draft Regional Land Transport Plan 2021 (RLTP) closing Friday 19 March.

Both proposed plans have ambitious goals to reduce public transport emissions, drive an increase in ‘mode shift’ to walking, cycling and public transport, while maintaining customer satisfaction and better road safety.

Greater Wellington Transport Committee Chair Roger Blakeley says there has been an enthusiastic response to giving feedback from across the region.

“Although we’ve heard from Porirua right through to Wairarapa - we’ve primarily heard a lot from Wellington City and Hutt residents, so it’s important other parts of the region have their say so they don’t miss out.”

“There is still time for the public to share their thoughts on the proposed direction on the design and delivery of public transport services, information and infrastructure across the Wellington region.”

“It’s important that we hear from our diverse communities so the decisions we reach better reflect the varying needs across the region,” says Cr Blakeley.

To learn more about what these plans and to share your thoughts on transport in the region visit: https://haveyoursay.gw.govt.nz/regional-transport-story or call us on 0800 496 734. Public consultation is open until 19 March 2021.

