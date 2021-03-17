Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Arrests made and $10.2m in assets restrained

Wednesday, 17 March 2021, 4:34 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police are announcing its third instalment in a trilogy of operations targeting and disrupting Auckland’s high-end money launderers.

Early this morning members of the Financial Crime Group, assisted by the Armed Offenders Squad and staff from across Tāmaki Makaurau, terminated Operation Ida.

Twelve search warrants were executed across the city, including at a Newmarket business and at numerous residential addresses.

Operation Ida sees Police restraining more than $10.2 million in assets and making 10 arrests as part of the investigation.

Four properties and three vehicles, worth more than $10 million, have been restrained in St Heliers, Kumeu and New Lynn.

The contents of 23 bank accounts, cash, high value items and cryptocurrency wallets have also been restrained worth around $1m. This includes approximately $200,000 worth of jewellery.

Police anticipate there may be further restraints made.

Ten arrests, including 9 men and one woman, have been made as part of the operation.

Those charged range in age from 32 years to 70 years.

Police have laid a raft of serious charges including money laundering, obtains by deception and possession of methamphetamine for supply.

Those charged are due to appear in the Auckland District Court tomorrow and 23 March 2021.

Today’s annoucement follows two earlier instalments - dubbed Brookings and Martinez - which were terminated in late 2020.

Overall, these terminations have seen in excess of NZ$21 million restrained by Police, with 28 people being charged and 103 charges being laid.

Those offences range from money laundering, structuring to avoid the AML/CFT requirements, fraud related offending, supplying methamphetamine, cultivation of cannabis, supplying cannabis and firearms related offending.

Detective Inspector Lloyd Schmid, of the Financial Crime Group, says the three operations are the culmination of more than a year’s worth of investigative work by the Financial Crime Group.

The Department of Internal Affairs and a number of the major financial institutions have assisted Police throughout these investigations, and we want to acknowledge them for their assistance.

“These investigations focused on the activities of semi-legitimate businesses that we allege were engaged in a staggering amount of money laundering,” says Detective Inspector Schmid.

“Police will allege that those funds being laundered were helping to fund the importation of illegal drugs into New Zealand.

The funds were also generated by these individuals and organised crime groups involved in the manufacture and supply of drugs, theft, and fraud-related offending.

“Our enquiries to date indicate that funds were being laundered and sent offshore by those involved in this operation to settle payment for illicit drugs and other illicit commodities being sent to our country.

Detective Inspector Schmid says shutting down these payment channels is as important to Police as detecting drugs and other illicit items, such as firearms, at the border.

“This serves as a warning to offshore drug dealers and Organised Crime Groups that Police are no longer just targeting the importation of the drugs, but increasingly we will be targeting the money trail which fund it as well.

“In the case of Operation Ida, we have investigated a money laundering syndicate operating in Auckland, with a foreign exchange business allegedly as a front for their illicit activities.

“Money laundering is not a victimless crime and while this may appear like money simply being passed around, it actually represents immeasurable harm that is being imposed on our communities.”

Detective Inspector Schmid says Police will continue to investigate, disrupt, and prosecute money laundering syndicates and their associates.

“It should serve as a warning for those engaged in this sort of offending – expect to be on our radar and held to account for your actions.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Myanmar Coup And The Immense, Enduring Success Of BTS

During yesterday’s protests in Myanmar over 50 demonstrators were shot dead, one police officer died, and several Chinese owned factories were set on fire. Among other things, this escalation marked a tactical shift by the democracy movement. Until recently, the passive, resistance of the protesters was an appeal to foreign powers to do something significant to bring the military junta to heel, and to give the country’s imperfect experiment with democratic rule an opportunity to resume... More>>


 



Ipsos: NZer's Concerns About Housing Soar

In 2018, Ipsos New Zealand started tracking the key issues facing New Zealand. In February 2021, three in five (60%) New Zealanders rated housing as a top issue; more than twice as many than any other issue... More>>


Christchurch Mosques Attack, Two Years Later: PM Speech At Ko Tātou, Tātou – We Are One: National Remembrance Service For The March 15 Mosque Attack

On Monday, it will be two years since 51 New Zealanders’ lives were taken in the most tragic and horrific way.
As I sat and tried to write the words to accompany our presence in this place, I was at a loss.
Much has been said, but words, despite their healing power, will never change what happened that day... More>>

ALSO:


Auckland: Move To Alert Level 1

Auckland will move to COVID-19 Alert Level 1 at midday today, Friday 12 March.
This follows six days of Auckland being at Level 2, with seven days prior to that at Level 3, after 15 positive community cases emerged outside managed isolation facilities... More>>

ALSO:

Government: 31$ Billion Investment To Help Auckland Build Back Better

The Government and Auckland Council are building on their record transport investment to help Auckland meet the long-term challenges of climate change and housing, Transport Minister Michael Wood and Auckland Mayor Phil Goff announced today... More>>


Maori Party: New National Executive

This morning the Māori Party confirmed their new National Executive including Che Wilson, Fallyn Flavell, John Tamihere and Kaiarahi Takirua: Rawiri Waititi and Debbie Ngarewa-Packer... More>>

Government: Balanced Economic Approach Reflected In Crown Accounts

New Zealand’s economic recovery has again been reflected in the Government’s books, which are in better shape than expected.
The Crown accounts for the seven months to the end of January 2021 were better than forecast in the Half Year Economic and Fiscal Update (HYEFU)... More>>


Covid-19: Auckland Back To Alert Level Three After One New Community Case Revealed

Auckland will move to alert level three for a week at 6am tomorrow morning after two new Covid-19 community cases announced this evening could not be directly linked to earlier cases, the Prime Minister has confirmed.
The rest of the country will move to level two.... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 