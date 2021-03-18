Restricted Fire Season For Wairarapa

The Wairarapa district is moving to a restricted fire season from 8am Friday 19 March 2021.

The Tararua district also remains in a restricted fire season.

Principal Rural Fire Officer Phill Wishnowsky says a prohibited fire season has been in place for the Wairarapa district since 20 January 2021, but recent rainfall and cooler nights have reduced the fire danger enough to where the total fire ban can be removed.

"However, the conditions remain dry and there is still a real fire risk which is why we still need a restricted fire season," he says.

"Anyone wanting to light an outdoor fire and burn crop stubble will need to apply for a permit. Anyone with a fire permit will need to follow the conditions on the permit to minimise any risk of it getting out of control."

"Go to www.checkitsalright.nz and follow the instructions to apply for a permit."

"In a restricted fire season, you can use a gas or charcoal barbecue, and have a hāngi or umu, but follow the fire safety tips on www.checkitsalright.nz."

"Thanks to everyone in the Wairarapa for doing their part to reduce the risk of fire so far this summer. Let’s continue to be vigilant and keep fire safe."

