Three South Westland Bridges Overnight Closures Approaching For Fibre Trunk Installations

As part of the Southern Fibre Link project underway in South Westland, three South Westland bridges require overnight closures from Sunday, 21 March through to mid-April this year. All three bridges are between Paringa and Haast on SH6.

The road will be closed at each bridge from 9pm to 6am Sunday night to Thursday* night and will all open on the hour to let traffic across. The work will be staged so at any one night, only one bridge will be affected.

Electronic signs will advertise the bridge closures at Hokitika, Fox Glacier, Haast and Makarora.

The three bridges are the Moeraki Bridge, Ship Creek Bridge and Waita Bridge.

The timeframe for these installations is:

Moeraki Bridge: 9 pm to 6 am, 21 – 25 March, Sunday night to Thursday night. Opening on the hour.

Ship Creek Bridge: 9 pm to 6 am, 28 March – 31 March, Sunday night to Wednesday night. Opening on the hour.

Waita Bridge: 9 pm to 6 am, 11 – 15 April, Sunday night to Thursday night. Opening on the hour.

*Ship Creek Bridge closure is Sunday to Wednesday night.

