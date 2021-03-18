Delays Following Crash On Dunedin Southern Motorway - Southern
Thursday, 18 March 2021, 4:34 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A truck has crashed into an overbridge causing severe
delays on the Dunedin Southern Motorway.
The Westland
off-ramp at Green Island is closed and will remain so, while
emergency services work to clear the scene over the next
couple of hours.
No injuries have been
reported.
Both southbound lanes are open, but there is
heavy traffic in the area.
Police advice motorists to
seek alternative routes or delay travel if
possible.
