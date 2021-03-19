Statement On Long-term Plan 2021-31 Funding Arrangements

Attributable to Otago Regional Council Chair Andrew Noone:

Today we’ve published a report for next Wednesday’s Council Meeting, outlining the proposed funding arrangements for our draft Long-term Plan 2021-31. The proposal includes what we recognise is a hefty rates increase in year one, with smaller increases in the following years.

In dollar terms, the proposed general rates rise for an average household is an increase of $80, or just over $1.50 per week. Otago has historically had some of the lowest rates in the country. That is no longer sustainable with the work programme expected from us by our community and government.

It’s important to remember that these are still proposed figures for a draft plan, and there will be opportunities for the community to have their say on the LTP through a consultation starting in April.

We’ll be able to comment in more detail on the plan after Council has considered it for consultation in Oamaru next week.

We’re inviting media to attend a stand-up after the Council Meeting on Wednesday. This will be an opportunity to ask questions after Council has formally considered the report and its recommendations.

The Council Meeting is scheduled for 1pm, 24 March, at the Waitaki District Council Chamber, 20 Thames St., Oamaru.

The report can be viewed in the Council Meeting agenda online: https://www.orc.govt.nz/news-and-events/events/2021/march/council-meeting-24-march

