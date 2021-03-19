Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Hutt City Council Invests In Knowing Your Pipes Project To Address Water Quality

Friday, 19 March 2021, 12:32 pm
Press Release: Hutt City Council

Hutt City Council, in collaboration with Wellington Water, is taking steps to proactively reduce the amount of wastewater (sewage) that gets into the environment before it is treated.

Funds totalling $250k have been set aside for a private drainage investigation crew to be deployed in Wainuiomata with work getting underway later this month.

Mayor Campbell Barry said funding the crew is a pragmatic and affordable way to effectively tackle environmental water quality issues in our city. "It puts us on the front foot, with people on the ground actively seeking out problems rather than responding to them."

The Knowing Your Pipes initiative was established by Wellington Water, a Council Controlled Organisation (CCO), which provides shared water network services to Hutt City Council and five other councils across the Greater Wellington region.

The new crew will seek out contamination sources, on private properties, such as faulty cross-connections between wastewater and stormwater systems, breaks in pipes and infiltration issues.

"Communities across the country are looking at the current state of water infrastructure and systems, and how this impacts freshwater quality. Council is prepared to take on these challenges, not just by planning for the long term, but also by taking immediate action where we can get rapid results.

We know that our residents will be supportive of an initiative that helps protect public health as well as the tāonga that is our river and other waterways," says Mayor Barry.

Hutt City Council joins Porirua City Council and Wellington City Council in funding Wellington Water’s Knowing Your Pipes initiative, while other Councils in the region are also considering it.

"Like our colleagues elsewhere in the region, we recognise the advantages of the shared service model for water network management. The more Councils who take up the opportunity of an investigation in their area, the more efficient and effective the programme can be overall."

With scale, Wellington Water would be able to invest in technology to support this work far more quickly than is currently possible. They have already engaged and trained new staff who will start their work in Wainuiomata, in areas that have been identified as problematic by the Global Stormwater Consent testing.

Council is also proposing to introduce a rates postponement policy, to assist those homes in the community that have significant issues identified, in the draft 10-year plan which will be consulted on over coming months.

"We understand that while the overall outcome of this project is positive, it may have a financial impact on people with identified wastewater or stormwater problems. We're working with the community to not only acknowledge the impact, but support them," says Mayor Barry.

The Knowing Your Pipes Project joins two other projects in Lower Hutt focussed on improving three waters assets and environmental water quality. The Capital Renewals Project renews pipes that need urgent attention and the Critical Asset Assessment project assesses the current state of critical waste, storm and drinking water assets, to inform planning for future maintenance and renewal.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Hutt City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Abortion Safe Access Zones, And The Need For The Police And SIS To Go Open Source

Yesterday, the abortion law reform organisation ALRANZ celebrated 50 years of existence since its founding AGM in 1971 – and in marking the anniversary, former president Dame Margaret Sparrow noted how much had changed “and how long it took to change it.” Too right. For decades, abortion was regarded as an offence conditionally administered under the Crimes Act, until a law change last year... More>>


 


Government: Strengthening Water Fluoridation Decisions

Proposed changes to Fluoridation Bill further ensures we are taking a safe, effective and affordable approach to improving children’s oral heath, Associate Health Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall announced today... More>>

ALSO:



Ipsos: NZer's Concerns About Housing Soar

In 2018, Ipsos New Zealand started tracking the key issues facing New Zealand. In February 2021, three in five (60%) New Zealanders rated housing as a top issue; more than twice as many than any other issue... More>>


Christchurch Mosques Attack, Two Years Later: PM Speech At Ko Tātou, Tātou – We Are One: National Remembrance Service For The March 15 Mosque Attack

On Monday, it will be two years since 51 New Zealanders’ lives were taken in the most tragic and horrific way.
As I sat and tried to write the words to accompany our presence in this place, I was at a loss.
Much has been said, but words, despite their healing power, will never change what happened that day... More>>

ALSO:

Government: 31$ Billion Investment To Help Auckland Build Back Better

The Government and Auckland Council are building on their record transport investment to help Auckland meet the long-term challenges of climate change and housing, Transport Minister Michael Wood and Auckland Mayor Phil Goff announced today... More>>


Maori Party: New National Executive

This morning the Māori Party confirmed their new National Executive including Che Wilson, Fallyn Flavell, John Tamihere and Kaiarahi Takirua: Rawiri Waititi and Debbie Ngarewa-Packer... More>>

Government: Balanced Economic Approach Reflected In Crown Accounts

New Zealand’s economic recovery has again been reflected in the Government’s books, which are in better shape than expected.
The Crown accounts for the seven months to the end of January 2021 were better than forecast in the Half Year Economic and Fiscal Update (HYEFU)... More>>


Covid-19: Auckland Back To Alert Level Three After One New Community Case Revealed

Auckland will move to alert level three for a week at 6am tomorrow morning after two new Covid-19 community cases announced this evening could not be directly linked to earlier cases, the Prime Minister has confirmed.
The rest of the country will move to level two.... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 