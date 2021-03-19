Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Parks And Open Spaces Strategy Under Review

Friday, 19 March 2021, 3:42 pm
Press Release: Queenstown Lakes District Council

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) is looking for feedback on a draft Parks and Open Spaces Strategy 2021 and a draft Future Parks and Reserves Provisions Plan 2021.

QLDC General Manager Community Services Thunes Cloete, said the Strategy was an integral part of providing a rich and diverse network of open spaces for the community, while also protecting existing spaces and enhancing them for future generations.

“Living in the Queenstown Lakes District comes with access to some of the best large areas of open space, lakes, waterways and mountains that New Zealand has to offer,” said Dr Cloete.

“Our community is extremely passionate about the outdoors, and this lifestyle is a part of the cultural identity of many people who choose to live, work and play in the district, and for those who visit temporarily.”

The draft Parks and Open Spaces Strategy 2021 aims to protect, maintain, acquire, or improve the quality, quantity and accessibility of parks and open spaces both now and into the future.

Prior to the COVID-19 global pandemic, the Queenstown Lakes District was experiencing the fastest rate of resident and visitor growth in Aotearoa New Zealand. While the pandemic has created uncertainty about the future, Dr Cloete noted that the underlying reasons people want to live in or visit the district remain.

“As our district grows there’s more demand for a mix of open spaces. Whether it’s a neighbourhood pocket park, walking track, a large foreshore reserve or sports field, it’s important our communities have access to a range of experiences,” said Dr Cloete.

“Development and protection of the open space network and improvements to our parks and reserves are increasingly important for members of our community, which is not only why we have a Parks and Open Spaces Strategy, but also why it is important our community shares feedback on Council’s current draft.”

Members of the community can read the draft Strategy, supporting information, and share their thoughts online at letstalk.qldc.govt.nz.

Feedback closes at 5.00pm on Monday 19 April 2021.

