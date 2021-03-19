Greenmeadows Centre Statement
Friday, 19 March 2021, 4:54 pm
Press Release: Nelson City Council
Nelson City Council has been in discussions with the
principal parties to the Greenmeadows Centre construction
project, following which Council’s concerns in relation to
that project have been resolved to Council’s
satisfaction.
As a result, the sum of $340,000
will be paid to Council on behalf of the parties (without
any admission of liability). The remaining details of the
matter are confidential to the
parties.
