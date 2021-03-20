Yaldhurst Road (SH 73) Closed Following Crash - Canterbury

Yaldhurst Road (SH 73) is closed following a single vehicle crash this morning.

Police received a report around 8:55am that a truck had gone off the road.

One person sustained moderate injuries in the crash.

Yaldhurst Road is currently closed between Pound Road and Russley Road while work is undertaken to repair powerlines at the scene.

