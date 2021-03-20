Yaldhurst Road (SH 73) Closed Following Crash - Canterbury
Saturday, 20 March 2021, 2:16 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Yaldhurst Road (SH 73) is closed following a single
vehicle crash this morning.
Police received a report
around 8:55am that a truck had gone off the road.
One
person sustained moderate injuries in the
crash.
Yaldhurst Road is currently closed between
Pound Road and Russley Road while work is undertaken to
repair powerlines at the
scene.
