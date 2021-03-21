Police Officer Injured In Canterbury At Family Harm Incident

20 March 2021

Canterbury District Commander Superintendent John Price:

A police officer in Canterbury has received moderate injuries while responding to a family harm incident this afternoon.

Police were called to an Oxford address shortly after 4.30pm to reports of a male damaging property.

On arrival at the address Police have tried to speak with the male and deescalate the situation.

The male has then brandished a knife at the officer.

The officer withdrew and waited for backup.

When backup arrived the alleged offender approached the officers while they were still in the vehicle and one officer has been attacked through an open window.

The officer has raised their arm to protect themselves and has received lacerations to their arm.

Staff provided first aid immediately to their injured colleague.

The officer has then been transported to hospital and is in a stable condition.

No-one else was injured in the incident.

The alleged offender has been taken into custody at the scene.

“The safety of staff is our priority, there is always a risk in policing but an assault on an officer protecting their community is an assault on the fabric of our community.

Senior police and colleagues will be supporting the injured officer and his family.

A scene examination is continuing at the address and Police enquiries into the circumstances of the incident are ongoing.

© Scoop Media

