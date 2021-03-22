TAIC Opens Inquiry Into Jet Boat Accident, Shotover

21 March 2021

The Transport Accident Investigation Commission has opened an inquiry into the causes and circumstances of a jet boat accident on the Shotover River near Queenstown today, 21 March 2021.

The circumstances reported to date are that the accident resulted in injuries to some of the persons on board and no reported fatalities. Helicopters transported some of the injured because the location has no road access.

Harald Hendel, the Chief Investigator of Accidents, has appointed a team of two investigators. They will travel to Queenstown tomorrow, 22 March.

"The Investigation team have expert knowledge in this field, including jet boat operations, engineering and maintenance," said Mr Hendel.

“Their initial work will include interviewing witnesses and inspecting the boat, which has been transported to a secure location.”

The Transport Accident Investigation Commission opens an inquiry when it believes the circumstances of an accident or incident have - or are likely to have - significant implications for transport safety, or when the inquiry may allow the Commission to make findings or recommendations to improve transport safety.

© Scoop Media

