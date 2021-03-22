Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

A Calm And Cloudy Week

Monday, 22 March 2021, 12:24 pm
Press Release: MetService

MetService is forecasting another week of high pressure over Aotearoa, which brings settled conditions. However, these settled conditions will breakdown for some areas by the weekend.

MetService Meteorologist Ashlee Parkes elaborates, “Trapped moisture under this high-pressure system means most areas will experience relatively cloudy days with light winds.”

A weak onshore flow for eastern areas will bring occasional drizzle throughout the week, while western areas will see afternoon fine breaks as the land heats during the day.

The western South Island will see an end to the settled weather from Friday as a front makes its way onto Fiordland. Parkes continues “Periods of rain will creep north into Westland on Saturday with this front. A northerly wind flow will also set up over the South Island with this feature, bringing warmer days to eastern and southern areas by the end of the week.”

This week also marks World Meteorological Day on Tuesday 23rd March. This year’s theme is the ocean, our climate and weather. The oceans cover approximately 70% of the Earth’s surface and are a major driver for weather across the globe, especially here in Aotearoa where we are surrounded by ocean. More about World Meteorological Day, our oceans and weather can be read on the World Meteorological Organization’ website at: https://public.wmo.int/en/resources/world-meteorological-day/wmd-2021-the-ocean-our-climate-and-weather

Gordon Campbell: On Why Re-defining “Terrorism” Won’t Make Us Any Safer

All very well to talk about “modernising” our terrorism legislation (hey, it was written back in 2002 in the wake of 9/11) in order to target violent white nationalist groups. True enough, our current list of designated terrorist organisations does merely import the UN’s list of terrorist entities. (We like to be seen to be good global citizens.) Yet chances are, there probably aren’t all that many Kiwis out there who are itching to join the Shining Path group in Peru... More>>


 


Government: Strengthening Water Fluoridation Decisions

Proposed changes to Fluoridation Bill further ensures we are taking a safe, effective and affordable approach to improving children’s oral heath, Associate Health Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall announced today... More>>

ALSO:



Ipsos: NZer's Concerns About Housing Soar

In 2018, Ipsos New Zealand started tracking the key issues facing New Zealand. In February 2021, three in five (60%) New Zealanders rated housing as a top issue; more than twice as many than any other issue... More>>


Christchurch Mosques Attack, Two Years Later: PM Speech At Ko Tātou, Tātou – We Are One: National Remembrance Service For The March 15 Mosque Attack

On Monday, it will be two years since 51 New Zealanders’ lives were taken in the most tragic and horrific way.
As I sat and tried to write the words to accompany our presence in this place, I was at a loss.
Much has been said, but words, despite their healing power, will never change what happened that day... More>>

ALSO:

Government: 31$ Billion Investment To Help Auckland Build Back Better

The Government and Auckland Council are building on their record transport investment to help Auckland meet the long-term challenges of climate change and housing, Transport Minister Michael Wood and Auckland Mayor Phil Goff announced today... More>>


Maori Party: New National Executive

This morning the Māori Party confirmed their new National Executive including Che Wilson, Fallyn Flavell, John Tamihere and Kaiarahi Takirua: Rawiri Waititi and Debbie Ngarewa-Packer... More>>

Government: Balanced Economic Approach Reflected In Crown Accounts

New Zealand’s economic recovery has again been reflected in the Government’s books, which are in better shape than expected.
The Crown accounts for the seven months to the end of January 2021 were better than forecast in the Half Year Economic and Fiscal Update (HYEFU)... More>>


Covid-19: Auckland Back To Alert Level Three After One New Community Case Revealed

Auckland will move to alert level three for a week at 6am tomorrow morning after two new Covid-19 community cases announced this evening could not be directly linked to earlier cases, the Prime Minister has confirmed.
The rest of the country will move to level two.... More>>

