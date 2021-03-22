Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Impaired Driver Numbers Disappoint Southern Police

Monday, 22 March 2021, 1:43 pm
Southern District Police have expressed alarm at the number of motorists caught driving under the influence of alcohol over the weekend, and particularly some of the individual evidential breath testing results.

Southern District Police Impairment Prevention Teams are ramping up their efforts across Southern roads as a busy Easter holiday weekend approaches.

Between Friday and Sunday hundreds of drivers were tested at checkpoints across the District.

In total 24 people were apprehended for driving with excess breath alcohol levels over 400 micrograms of alcohol per litre of breath and will be referred to Court.

Southern District Road Policing Manager Inspector Amelia Steel says one person was apprehended by Queenstown Police after recording a breath-alcohol level over 1000 micrograms of alcohol per litre of breath, which is four times over the legal limit.

“These results from our work over the weekend are disappointing to say the least.” says Inspector Steel.

“The fact that drivers are continuing to put themselves, their passengers, and all other road users at risk is not only disheartening, but truly frightening.”

Inspector Steel went on to urge drivers to plan ahead, and organise sober drivers or alternative transport if drinking, particularly as Easter approaches.

“We have a long weekend coming up where our roads will be incredibly busy, and we need to reduce the risk of harm as much as possible.

"As always, Police will be out in force with checkpoints and random stops, but we need people to make sensible choices and stop putting lives at risk.”

