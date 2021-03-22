Update - Missing Woman, Bay Of Plenty

Police Search & Rescue Squad and LandSAR volunteers have this morning located a body on Mt Ngongotaha, near Rotorua.

This has been identified as missing woman Shylo Rose Porter, also known as Whakarongotai.

The 24-year-old was previously reported missing from the Rotorua area on Thursday.

The death is not being treated as suspicious and will be referred to the Coroner.

Police extend their sympathies to family and friends of Shylo at this difficult time.

