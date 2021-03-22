Update - Missing Woman, Bay Of Plenty
Monday, 22 March 2021, 4:44 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police Search & Rescue Squad and LandSAR volunteers
have this morning located a body on Mt Ngongotaha, near
Rotorua.
This has been identified as missing woman
Shylo Rose Porter, also known as Whakarongotai.
The
24-year-old was previously reported missing from the Rotorua
area on Thursday.
The death is not being treated as
suspicious and will be referred to the Coroner.
Police
extend their sympathies to family and friends of Shylo at
this difficult
time.
