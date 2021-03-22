Carterton Provides Update During Continuation Of Its Boil Water Notice

Carterton District Council has received its second clear daily E-coli bacteria test result and is now awaiting a third, which it expects to receive tomorrow. A decision to lift the boil water notice can only be made once three clear results from daily testing have been obtained.

The Council believes it has located and fixed the probable source of the low level contamination in its pipe system which triggered a boil water notice. Further information about this will be released once engineers have completed their review of the remedial works.

The boil water notice is still in place until further notice, which means Carterton businesses and urban residents connected to the town supply must boil all water before being used for drinking, making baby formula, juice, ice, washing fruit and vegetables, other food preparation/cooking needs, or brushing teeth.

The Council received clear results back today from yesterday’s testing. Testing of Saturday’s samples also came back clear. At this stage, the Council has not received any official reports of illness in relation to this event.

A further update will be provided to the community by 5pm Tuesday, however, this is not an indication of when the notice will be lifted. Please continue to boil water before use until the Council has advised otherwise.

Boiling water before use is the best way to make water safe. The risk of getting sick from drinking the water is low but possible, especially for vulnerable people. Babies, young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people who have weakened immune systems are more at risk of illness. If you get diarrhoea, vomiting and/or a fever, get advice from your doctor or contact Healthline (0800 611 116).

How to boil water for drinking:

· Boiling will kill all disease-causing organisms.

· Bring water to a rolling boil (where bubbles appear in the centre and do not disappear when the water is stirred) for one minute or boil a full electric jug until it switches off

· Cool water (do not use ice cubes to do this) and pour into clean container with a lid

· Refrigerate until needed.

If you experience diarrhoea, vomiting and/or a fever, contact your doctor or Healthline (0800 611 116). For more information and to stay up to date, visit cdc.govt.nz/boilwaternotice

