Building A Hospital And A Team – All Part Of The Job

Tuesday, 23 March 2021, 9:24 am
Press Release: Southland Charity Hospital

The first day of building a brand-new Southland Charity Hospital is almost here.

On March 29, the demolition phase at the site of the charity hospital – a project by the community, for the community – will be over, and building will officially begin.

The Southland Charity Hospital will be housed at the former site of the Clifton Club Inn, with demolition at the pub taking place in early 2021. Once operational, the Southland Charity Hospital will provide healthcare for those living throughout Southland and Otago (everybody in the Southern District Health Board zone) who are unable to access treatment through the private or public health systems.

The Southland Charity Hospital project was spurred by the work of the late cancer care advocate Blair Vining, whose epic fight for more equitable care for all Kiwis regardless of their postcode garnered huge support throughout New Zealand. His wife, Melissa Vining, is one of the team carrying on the torch to ensure southern New Zealanders can access the care they desperately need.

Lead builder on the Southland Charity Hospital project, Barry Stewart, says he’s grateful for the support of local tradies and suppliers who have come to the party and donated their time, expertise and materials to bring this incredible cause to life.

While he initially had some doubts about taking on the project, simply due to its scale and the challenge of managing his own staff along with a wide array of volunteers, Stewart says he “slept on it, and decided ‘why not’.”

“I decided we are in as good a position as anyone to make this work, so here we go,” he says.

“I think there will be a real sense of community satisfaction in this. We are a cog in the wheel. It is a real community project and Melissa Vining has certainly done a great job to get things rolling. We are pleased to be involved.”

For many southerners, their support of the Southland Charity Hospital and its cause is personal – and Stewart and his team are no different.

While managing volunteers alongside his own staff – which will include a project manager, foreman, quantity surveyor and carpenters as and when required – will be something new, Stewart acknowledges the support from tradies and suppliers during the demolition and decommissioning process has been outstanding. A great deal of thanks had to go to all of those involved so far, Stewart says.

“The Southland Charity Hospital will be a great thing for the people of Southland and Otago. It’s also a feel-good thing and it lifts people’s spirits, not unlike the inner-city development happening here in Invercargill which, like this, is world class.”

 

