Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Venture Taranaki Hosting Regional Business Partner Network Conference

Tuesday, 23 March 2021, 2:19 pm
Press Release: Venture Taranaki

This week, more than 100 delegates from around the country will be in Taranaki for the Regional Business Partner (RBP) Network conference.

The RBP Network is a nationwide programme, of which Venture Taranaki is a part of, that connects and supports New Zealand businesses with advice, resources and funding, including channelling some of the recent COVID-19 funding support.

Hosted by Venture Taranaki, the conference is an opportunity to showcase the beauty of our region as well as the abundance of entrepreneurial and innovative spirit prevalent here in Taranaki.

"Some of the delegates may have never been to Taranaki before, so we’re putting our best foot forward with regards to what we have on offer here, as well as demonstrating our famous Taranaki manaaki," says Venture Taranaki General Manager Enterprise Michelle Jordan, who is also on the conference organising committee.

"Aside from the learning, connections and inspiration the delegates will take away from the conference, we hope that there will be 100 new advocates for Taranaki, and to have them return as visitors in the future," says Michelle.

In addition to hosting the two-day conference at iconic Taranaki venues, TSB Bowl of Brooklands and Okurukuru Winery, the delegates will also visit various enterprises around Taranaki to see first-hand where the magic happens.

"We have so many successful and innovative enterprises, and narrowing down to just five was difficult. The ones we’ve landed on are a good mix of examples of Taranaki ingenuity, entrepreneurial savvy and creativity. The delegates will get an up-close demonstration of how we do things here," says Michelle.

"We’ve also arranged an afternoon tea treat where delegates will get to sample a taste of Taranaki in an exposé of delicious produce from local food providers," explains Michelle.

Fittingly, the theme of the conference is ‘re-ignite, refresh, and refocus’, after a difficult 2020 in the landscape of business and enterprise.

"We have a fabulous programme of speakers for the conference, from Callaghan Innovation, Ara Ake, Manaaki, New Zealand Trade and Enterprise, and Business Mentors New Zealand - covering an array of interesting topics. ‘Lighting up the small business economy in Aotearoa’, ‘Innovation supercharged in crisis’, and ‘Supporting New Zealand businesses’ is just the tip of the proverbial iceberg. We know the delegates are going to leave the conference revived and inspired," adds Michelle.

"There is also an opportunity for the delegates to attend a session about the Industry 4.0 Demo Network, which has been developed by Beca, the Employers & Manufacturers Association (EMA) and Callaghan Innovation to help New Zealand industry, and their future workforce, learn about and adopt Industry 4.0 technologies," states Michelle.

"The Regional Business Partner Network is a fantastic resource and support to Aotearoa New Zealand’s small-medium enterprises. The last year has seen many challenges come our way, and throughout this time, the RBP Network has collectively provided critical support and care for the backbone of New Zealand enterprise and business. We’re thrilled to have everyone in Taranaki to refocus and reconnect as we move forward," concludes Michelle.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Venture Taranaki on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Government: Housing Package Backs First Home Buyers

The Government has announced a housing package that will increase the supply of houses and remove incentives for speculators, to deliver a more sustainable housing market.
“This is a package of both urgent and long-term measures that will increase housing supply, relieve pressure on the market and make it easier for first-home buyers,” Jacinda Ardern said... More>>


Australian & NZ Governments: Joint Statement On Human Rights Abuses in Xinjiang

The Australian and New Zealand Governments today reiterate their grave concerns about the growing number of credible reports of severe human rights abuses against ethnic Uighurs and other Muslim minorities in Xinjiang.
In particular, there is clear evidence of severe human rights abuses that include restrictions on freedom of religion, mass surveillance, large-scale extra-judicial detentions, as well as forced labour and forced birth control, including sterilisation... More>>

 



Government: Housing Package Backs First Home Buyers

The Government has announced a housing package that will increase the supply of houses and remove incentives for speculators, to deliver a more sustainable housing market... More>>


ALSO:

Trans-Tasman travel: Date for bubble to be announced on 6 April - Ardern

Several concerns need to be resolved before a trans-Tasman bubble can go ahead, but the government hopes on 6 April to announce a start date, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Strengthening Water Fluoridation Decisions

Proposed changes to Fluoridation Bill further ensures we are taking a safe, effective and affordable approach to improving children’s oral heath, Associate Health Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall announced today... More>>

ALSO:


Government: 31$ Billion Investment To Help Auckland Build Back Better

The Government and Auckland Council are building on their record transport investment to help Auckland meet the long-term challenges of climate change and housing, Transport Minister Michael Wood and Auckland Mayor Phil Goff announced today... More>>


Maori Party: New National Executive

This morning the Māori Party confirmed their new National Executive including Che Wilson, Fallyn Flavell, John Tamihere and Kaiarahi Takirua: Rawiri Waititi and Debbie Ngarewa-Packer... More>>

Government: Balanced Economic Approach Reflected In Crown Accounts

New Zealand’s economic recovery has again been reflected in the Government’s books, which are in better shape than expected.
The Crown accounts for the seven months to the end of January 2021 were better than forecast in the Half Year Economic and Fiscal Update (HYEFU)... More>>


Covid-19: Auckland Back To Alert Level Three After One New Community Case Revealed

Auckland will move to alert level three for a week at 6am tomorrow morning after two new Covid-19 community cases announced this evening could not be directly linked to earlier cases, the Prime Minister has confirmed.
The rest of the country will move to level two.... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 