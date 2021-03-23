Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Nominations Open For Queenstown-Wakatipu By-election

Tuesday, 23 March 2021, 5:07 pm
Press Release: Queenstown Lakes District Council

Following the resignation of Councillor John MacDonald, nominations are now open for a position on the Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) within the Queenstown-Wakatipu Ward.

QLDC Chief Executive Mike Theelen said that due to the vacancy occurring more than 12 months before the next triennial local body election, a by-election would take place on 11 June 2021.

“Taking part in local elections is a key way to participate in shaping the future of our district and now, perhaps more than ever, our communities are facing challenges that need leadership. COVID-19 has shown us that you never know what is around the corner and the importance of being able to make brave and future-thinking decisions,” Mr Theelen said.

“Councillor MacDonald’s resignation has opened up an opportunity for someone who is passionate about driving solutions for our diverse communities across a whole range of complex big issues. Someone who is able to provide clear and strategic direction for current and future generations. If this sounds like you, it’s time to ask yourself whether to consider standing for election.”

QLDC Electoral Officer Jane Robertson said those who wished to stand needed to be 18 years or over, a New Zealand citizen, and enrolled to vote.

“Anyone in the district can stand for the vacancy, not just enrolled residents in the Queenstown-Wakatipu Ward. Two nominators will also be needed; in this case, both are required to be enrolled in the Queenstown-Wakatipu Ward.”

“We have a range of resources available online to support potential candidates in determining if running is right for them,” Ms Robertson said.

“If you wish to stand for election you can find the nomination form on our website.”

Nominations are now open and remain so until Thursday 15 April at 12.00pm noon.

More information, including an election timetable can be found on QLDC’s website.

