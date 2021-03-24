Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Start Your Engines! 50 Minis Traverse The Length Of New Zealand For Charity

Wednesday, 24 March 2021, 10:38 am
Press Release: KidsCan

Fifty teams of intrepid Kiwis will cram into their beloved Minis this Friday, hoping to complete an epic 2350km journey from Paihia to Invercargill to raise money for children in need. The Pork Pie Charity Run for KidsCan loosely follows the route taken by the Blondini Gang in the 1981 Kiwi classic ‘Goodbye Pork Pie’.

“It’s a true test of endurance for the cars and their drivers,” organiser Tracey Brake says. “We’ve got Minis from 1964 with 850cc motors. Travelling long distances in a classic Mini is a bit like being a marble in a biscuit tin. But it is so much fun.

“There are moments which take your breath away because the country is so stunning, and moments when you think, “Are we there yet? That rattle’s getting worse!” To get to the finish line you need a finely tuned sense of humour, a chiropractor on speed dial and an AA Plus membership - that’s vital.”

The teams come from all over New Zealand, and leave Paihia on Friday March 26th, travelling through Auckland, Taupō, Wellington, Christchurch, Franz Josef, and Queenstown before reaching Invercargill on Wednesday March 31st.

The biennial event began in 2009. 2019’s run raised more than $290,000 for KidsCan, which provides children living in hardship with food, jackets, shoes and health items, so nothing stops them from learning.

“We get to have fun while we’re doing something really important. If we can pull this off in a pandemic and achieve our target for the kids I’ll be so proud. It’s so incredibly special,” Brake says. “This year we’re also looking forward to bringing what business we can to those towns which are really suffering from a lack of tourism.”

KidsCan’s founder and CEO, Julie Chapman, will be driving the final leg for Team KidsCan with the charity’s ambassador Jordan Watson, A.K.A. ‘How to Dad’.

“We’re so grateful to be the recipient of this wonderful, quintessentially Kiwi roadie,” Chapman says. “It’s been an incredibly difficult year for vulnerable families around New Zealand, who have been hardest hit by the Covid-19 pandemic. Their children need our support more than ever, and I’d urge anyone who can support these crazy teams to please donate what you can - it makes such a difference.”

En route, the Minis will visit Hampton Downs Motorsport Park, cruise through Horopito Motor Wreckers - Smash Palace, and test their small engines with laps of Highlands Motorsport Park in Cromwell. A full itinerary is attached.

 www.kidscan.org.nz

For more information:

www.porkpie.co.nz

To donate to a team:

https://porkpie2021.gofundraise.co.nz/cms/home

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from KidsCan on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Why Emirates Team New Zealand Is A Really, Really Bad Look

Now that the patriotic frenzy has died down, maybe we should all look in the mirror and reconsider the implications of our America’s Cup victory being won by a team called “Emirates Team New Zealand”? It would not be xenophobic to do so. Arguably, our connection to the feudal regimes that comprise the United Arab Emirates carry almost as much reputational risk as if we were talking about Myanmar Airlines Team New Zealand... More>>

ALSO:


 
 



Government: Housing Package Backs First Home Buyers

The Government has announced a housing package that will increase the supply of houses and remove incentives for speculators, to deliver a more sustainable housing market... More>>


ALSO:

Trans-Tasman travel: Date for bubble to be announced on 6 April - Ardern

Several concerns need to be resolved before a trans-Tasman bubble can go ahead, but the government hopes on 6 April to announce a start date, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Strengthening Water Fluoridation Decisions

Proposed changes to Fluoridation Bill further ensures we are taking a safe, effective and affordable approach to improving children’s oral heath, Associate Health Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall announced today... More>>

ALSO:


Government: 31$ Billion Investment To Help Auckland Build Back Better

The Government and Auckland Council are building on their record transport investment to help Auckland meet the long-term challenges of climate change and housing, Transport Minister Michael Wood and Auckland Mayor Phil Goff announced today... More>>


Maori Party: New National Executive

This morning the Māori Party confirmed their new National Executive including Che Wilson, Fallyn Flavell, John Tamihere and Kaiarahi Takirua: Rawiri Waititi and Debbie Ngarewa-Packer... More>>

Government: Balanced Economic Approach Reflected In Crown Accounts

New Zealand’s economic recovery has again been reflected in the Government’s books, which are in better shape than expected.
The Crown accounts for the seven months to the end of January 2021 were better than forecast in the Half Year Economic and Fiscal Update (HYEFU)... More>>


Covid-19: Auckland Back To Alert Level Three After One New Community Case Revealed

Auckland will move to alert level three for a week at 6am tomorrow morning after two new Covid-19 community cases announced this evening could not be directly linked to earlier cases, the Prime Minister has confirmed.
The rest of the country will move to level two.... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 