Nominees For The 2021 Tawa Community Board By-election Announced

Wellington City Council Electoral Officer Warwick Lampp has announced the five nominees for the upcoming Tawa Community Board by-election.

They are: Malcolm Alexander, Michael Blank, Tim Davin, Janryll Fernandez, and Clint Schoultz.

“We will be mailing out over 11,000 voting papers along with profiles about each candidate to all enrolled voters in the Tawa Community Board area from early April 2021,” says Warwick.

“Once people have completed their voting papers, they will be able to drop them into a secure ballot box which will be available at several handy locations around Tawa. More information about this will be available on our website in the coming weeks.”

Voting for the Tawa by-election will open on Thursday 15 April and close at 12 noon Friday 7 May 2021. Voting is by postal vote.

To check if you’re enrolled to vote in the Tawa Community Board by-election, go to www.vote.nz and click on 'enrol to vote'.

Residents within the Tawa Community Board area who are not listed on the final electoral roll for this election can enrol by calling 0800 36 76 56, visiting the Electoral Commission Website (www.vote.nz) or obtaining enrolment forms at PostShops, the Tawa Library, 158 Main Road, Tawa, or the Council head office, Level 16, 113 The Terrace up to 4pm Thursday 6 May 2021.

Ratepayers who own property within the Tawa Community Board area and who live outside that area and who are not listed on the final electoral roll for this election can enrol before voting closes at midday on Thursday 6 May 2021 by completing and returning a ratepayer enrolment form and completing a special vote, available from the Tawa Library, 158 Main Road, Tawa, the Council head office, Level 16, 113 The Terrace, or from council’s website.

Special voting facilities will be available in the Tawa Library, 158 Main Road, Tawa, or the Council head office, Level 16, 113 The Terrace during normal office hours between Thursday 15 April and 12 noon on Friday 7 May 2021.

More information is available at the 2021 Tawa Community Board by-election web page or email election@wcc.govt.nz.

