Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Nominees For The 2021 Tawa Community Board By-election Announced

Wednesday, 24 March 2021, 10:58 am
Press Release: Wellington City Council

Wellington City Council Electoral Officer Warwick Lampp has announced the five nominees for the upcoming Tawa Community Board by-election.

They are: Malcolm Alexander, Michael Blank, Tim Davin, Janryll Fernandez, and Clint Schoultz.

“We will be mailing out over 11,000 voting papers along with profiles about each candidate to all enrolled voters in the Tawa Community Board area from early April 2021,” says Warwick.

“Once people have completed their voting papers, they will be able to drop them into a secure ballot box which will be available at several handy locations around Tawa. More information about this will be available on our website in the coming weeks.”

Voting for the Tawa by-election will open on Thursday 15 April and close at 12 noon Friday 7 May 2021. Voting is by postal vote.

To check if you’re enrolled to vote in the Tawa Community Board by-election, go to www.vote.nz and click on 'enrol to vote'.

Residents within the Tawa Community Board area who are not listed on the final electoral roll for this election can enrol by calling 0800 36 76 56, visiting the Electoral Commission Website (www.vote.nz) or obtaining enrolment forms at PostShops, the Tawa Library, 158 Main Road, Tawa, or the Council head office, Level 16, 113 The Terrace up to 4pm Thursday 6 May 2021.

Ratepayers who own property within the Tawa Community Board area and who live outside that area and who are not listed on the final electoral roll for this election can enrol before voting closes at midday on Thursday 6 May 2021 by completing and returning a ratepayer enrolment form and completing a special vote, available from the Tawa Library, 158 Main Road, Tawa, the Council head office, Level 16, 113 The Terrace, or from council’s website.

Special voting facilities will be available in the Tawa Library, 158 Main Road, Tawa, or the Council head office, Level 16, 113 The Terrace during normal office hours between Thursday 15 April and 12 noon on Friday 7 May 2021.

More information is available at the 2021 Tawa Community Board by-election web page or email election@wcc.govt.nz.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Wellington City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Why Emirates Team New Zealand Is A Really, Really Bad Look

Now that the patriotic frenzy has died down, maybe we should all look in the mirror and reconsider the implications of our America’s Cup victory being won by a team called “Emirates Team New Zealand”? It would not be xenophobic to do so. Arguably, our connection to the feudal regimes that comprise the United Arab Emirates carry almost as much reputational risk as if we were talking about Myanmar Airlines Team New Zealand... More>>

ALSO:


 
 



Government: Housing Package Backs First Home Buyers

The Government has announced a housing package that will increase the supply of houses and remove incentives for speculators, to deliver a more sustainable housing market... More>>


ALSO:

Trans-Tasman travel: Date for bubble to be announced on 6 April - Ardern

Several concerns need to be resolved before a trans-Tasman bubble can go ahead, but the government hopes on 6 April to announce a start date, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Strengthening Water Fluoridation Decisions

Proposed changes to Fluoridation Bill further ensures we are taking a safe, effective and affordable approach to improving children’s oral heath, Associate Health Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall announced today... More>>

ALSO:


Government: 31$ Billion Investment To Help Auckland Build Back Better

The Government and Auckland Council are building on their record transport investment to help Auckland meet the long-term challenges of climate change and housing, Transport Minister Michael Wood and Auckland Mayor Phil Goff announced today... More>>


Maori Party: New National Executive

This morning the Māori Party confirmed their new National Executive including Che Wilson, Fallyn Flavell, John Tamihere and Kaiarahi Takirua: Rawiri Waititi and Debbie Ngarewa-Packer... More>>

Government: Balanced Economic Approach Reflected In Crown Accounts

New Zealand’s economic recovery has again been reflected in the Government’s books, which are in better shape than expected.
The Crown accounts for the seven months to the end of January 2021 were better than forecast in the Half Year Economic and Fiscal Update (HYEFU)... More>>


Covid-19: Auckland Back To Alert Level Three After One New Community Case Revealed

Auckland will move to alert level three for a week at 6am tomorrow morning after two new Covid-19 community cases announced this evening could not be directly linked to earlier cases, the Prime Minister has confirmed.
The rest of the country will move to level two.... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 