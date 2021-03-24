The Writing Is On The Wall For Climate Action

Kelly Spencer, local artist painting a mural to encourage climate action.

New Zealand’s leading climate-tech app, CoGo, wants to get all New Zealanders to understand their Carbon Footprint and use the CoGo app to do something about it. In their latest attempt to get Kiwis to think about their actions, they’re painting a picture of the alternative if we don’t act now.

In collaboration with a world-renowned Wellington artist Kelly Spencer, CoGo is trying a new approach to getting the message of taking climate action now. Passer-bys will be able to interact with the beautiful green mural by taking a photo and sharing it with their social networks. But most importantly scanning a QR code which will then take them to a page that shows them the collective impact the CoGo community has already had to reduce carbon emissions and what they can do to reduce theirs by downloading the free app.

According to Kelly, the collaboration on such an important global issue is something that ties in closely across all of her artwork: "Us humans are at a point where we need to promptly quit turning our backs on our surrounding natural environment, and start showing some reverence for the incredible systems which have supported us for so long. Learning about our individual carbon footprints is about being informed and accountable. Knowledge of seemingly complex issues like the CO2 cycle which will in turn lead to positive change through understanding."

CoGo has teamed up with the fantastic Kelly Spencer to ask Wellingtonians: "Do you know your carbon footprint?"

According to CoGo, the results already speak for themselves. CoGo reports CO2 savings of 229,164 kg (the equivalent of an 855,089 kilometre journey in a car) from their users so far. Average carbon savings per user? Around 49kg per month.

“If we reach 100 thousand users, that positive impact will be 58 million kilograms less of CO2 per year,” says Benji Hall, NZ Market Manager at CoGo. “That’s amazing and we want to demonstrate that small steps like this, together, have a huge impact.”

