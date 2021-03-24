Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

ORC Adopts Draft Long-term Plan 2021-31 For Consultation

Wednesday, 24 March 2021, 6:55 pm
Press Release: Otago Regional Council

The consultation period will run from 9 April to 9 May, including information and submission forms online and a consultation document distributed to mailboxes region wide.

The Otago Regional Council (ORC) has today adopted its Draft Long-term Plan (LTP) for the next ten years at a Council meeting in Oamaru. The plan will be subject to a consultation period before it can be finalised and adopted in June.

ORC Chair Andrew Noone said the LTP sets out an ambitious program of improvements to meet the growing expectations for Otago’s environmental management.

“We’ve got a lot of work to do as a Council. The requirements on regional councils around the country are increasing as the government and our communities take a more urgent interest in environmental issues. We’ve set out an ambitious work programme in the Draft LTP to respond to these expectations.”

The LTP proposes a total rates increase for Otago of 47.5% in year one, comprising a 73.2% general rates increase ($80 per household on average) and a 29.3% targeted rates increase.

“We know the first questions from our ratepayers when we bring an Annual Plan or LTP to the table are, ‘What will it cost?’ and ‘What will it pay for?’,” Cr Noone said.

“We recognise the proposed rates increase is a big step up from where Otago rates have been in the past. Unfortunately, those low rates are no longer sustainable with the work programme in front of us. Catching up with the 0% general rates rise that we absorbed last year during Covid-19 lockdown, as well as the extra resource taken on in science and regulation this year, meant a 35% total rates increase before we even began to consider the next ten years.”

Cr Noone said the big areas of improvement were in science and monitoring, policy, and regulation.

“We’re investing in more comprehensive and detailed environmental monitoring and science, to give us the best information basis for managing land, water and biodiversity in Otago. We’re ramping up our policy work on a new Land and Water Regional Plan that sets out the rules and policies to protect Otago’s environmental values, in line with national direction. And we’re improving our regulatory function, which includes more capacity for consenting and compliance. These are all core functions which, over the long-term, have really important benefits for Otago’s environment.”

The consultation period will run from Friday, 9 April, to Sunday, 9 May, during which the public can have their say on the Draft LTP. A consultation document will be in mailboxes during that period, while submissions can also be made online via the ORC website.

“This is a big year for ORC, and it’s a big LTP, so we really encourage people to engage with the proposals and let us know what you think. The consultation document sets out three key areas where we are asking for feedback. These are our biosecurity service levels and funding, how we balance the overall LTP budget, and how we spread the cost to rehabilitate Lake Hayes. You can also comment on any other aspect of the LTP.

“The consultation period starts in just over two weeks and runs for a month, so there’s plenty of time to consider the options and make a submission. Look out for more information in your letterbox soon, and do take the opportunity to have your say – we’d love to have your input,” Cr Noone said.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Otago Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Why Emirates Team New Zealand Is A Really, Really Bad Look

Now that the patriotic frenzy has died down, maybe we should all look in the mirror and reconsider the implications of our America’s Cup victory being won by a team called “Emirates Team New Zealand”? It would not be xenophobic to do so. Arguably, our connection to the feudal regimes that comprise the United Arab Emirates carry almost as much reputational risk as if we were talking about Myanmar Airlines Team New Zealand... More>>

ALSO:


 
 



Government: Housing Package Backs First Home Buyers

The Government has announced a housing package that will increase the supply of houses and remove incentives for speculators, to deliver a more sustainable housing market... More>>


ALSO:

Trans-Tasman travel: Date for bubble to be announced on 6 April - Ardern

Several concerns need to be resolved before a trans-Tasman bubble can go ahead, but the government hopes on 6 April to announce a start date, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Strengthening Water Fluoridation Decisions

Proposed changes to Fluoridation Bill further ensures we are taking a safe, effective and affordable approach to improving children’s oral heath, Associate Health Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall announced today... More>>

ALSO:


Government: 31$ Billion Investment To Help Auckland Build Back Better

The Government and Auckland Council are building on their record transport investment to help Auckland meet the long-term challenges of climate change and housing, Transport Minister Michael Wood and Auckland Mayor Phil Goff announced today... More>>


Maori Party: New National Executive

This morning the Māori Party confirmed their new National Executive including Che Wilson, Fallyn Flavell, John Tamihere and Kaiarahi Takirua: Rawiri Waititi and Debbie Ngarewa-Packer... More>>

Government: Balanced Economic Approach Reflected In Crown Accounts

New Zealand’s economic recovery has again been reflected in the Government’s books, which are in better shape than expected.
The Crown accounts for the seven months to the end of January 2021 were better than forecast in the Half Year Economic and Fiscal Update (HYEFU)... More>>


Covid-19: Auckland Back To Alert Level Three After One New Community Case Revealed

Auckland will move to alert level three for a week at 6am tomorrow morning after two new Covid-19 community cases announced this evening could not be directly linked to earlier cases, the Prime Minister has confirmed.
The rest of the country will move to level two.... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 