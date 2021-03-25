Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Landlord Fined In District Court For Repeated Failure To Lodge Bonds

Thursday, 25 March 2021, 11:15 am
Press Release: Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment

A Tauranga landlord has been convicted and fined $1,350 at a sentencing in the Tauranga District Court following action taken by MBIE’s Tenancy Compliance and Investigations Team (TCIT).

Kevin Bustard, a director of several property management companies in the Bay of Plenty area, was found guilty of two counts of breaching a restraining order issued by the Tenancy Tribunal after continuing to fail to lodge bonds in accordance with sections 109A of the Residential Tenancies Act 1986 (RTA). The sentencing is the first time such a case has been brought before a District Court.

A restraining order issued by the tribunal lasts up to six years and means if the person involved commits another, similar breach of tenancy law in that time they can be charged with a criminal offence, rather than the fines levied by the Tenancy Tribunal.

Tenancy Compliance and Investigations National Manager Steve Watson said the way in which Mr Bustard handled the receipt and lodgement of bonds was concerning, unlawful and unprofessional, particularly given his career as a property manager.

“Landlords and property managers need to remember they are running a business; with this comes the obligation and responsibility to comply with the Residential Tenancies Act. There is no justification for this poor behaviour, and particularly given his previous experience with the Tenancy Tribunal, Mr Bustard should have known better.

“The lodgement of bonds is fundamental to the integrity of the tenancy system; by lodging the bond, the money is held for safekeeping by Tenancy Services until the end of the tenancy, when the tenant or landlord can apply to have the money refunded.

“TCIT will always try to work with landlords first to help them understand and comply with the requirements of tenancy law, however where there is a serious or ongoing breach of the RTA, we will use the enforcement tools available to us as the regulator.”

Mr Bustard was originally issued with a restraining order by the Tenancy Tribunal in 2019 following action taken by previous tenants. Mr Bustard was later investigated by TCIT and was found to have breached the restraining order by failing to lodge multiple tenants’ bonds within the required timeframe.

Where TCIT have noted a restraining order against a landlord or property manager, the team often monitor the landlord’s subsequent behaviour to ensure they are not committing further breaches of the RTA. Where breaches are identified, the team will make contact with the landlord and encourage voluntary compliance with the RTA, however where the landlord is unwilling to comply, more punitive action can be taken.

Under the Residential Tenancies Amendment Act 2020 which became law earlier this year, new provisions were introduced which strengthened the enforcement measures available to MBIE as the regulator of the RTA; this is operationalised through TCIT. TCIT can now issue Improvement Notices to correct a breach of the RTA and these carry a penalty if not complied with.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Why Emirates Team New Zealand Is A Really, Really Bad Look

Now that the patriotic frenzy has died down, maybe we should all look in the mirror and reconsider the implications of our America’s Cup victory being won by a team called “Emirates Team New Zealand”? It would not be xenophobic to do so. Arguably, our connection to the feudal regimes that comprise the United Arab Emirates carry almost as much reputational risk as if we were talking about Myanmar Airlines Team New Zealand... More>>

ALSO:


 
 



Government: Housing Package Backs First Home Buyers

The Government has announced a housing package that will increase the supply of houses and remove incentives for speculators, to deliver a more sustainable housing market... More>>


ALSO:

Trans-Tasman travel: Date for bubble to be announced on 6 April - Ardern

Several concerns need to be resolved before a trans-Tasman bubble can go ahead, but the government hopes on 6 April to announce a start date, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Strengthening Water Fluoridation Decisions

Proposed changes to Fluoridation Bill further ensures we are taking a safe, effective and affordable approach to improving children’s oral heath, Associate Health Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall announced today... More>>

ALSO:


Government: 31$ Billion Investment To Help Auckland Build Back Better

The Government and Auckland Council are building on their record transport investment to help Auckland meet the long-term challenges of climate change and housing, Transport Minister Michael Wood and Auckland Mayor Phil Goff announced today... More>>


Maori Party: New National Executive

This morning the Māori Party confirmed their new National Executive including Che Wilson, Fallyn Flavell, John Tamihere and Kaiarahi Takirua: Rawiri Waititi and Debbie Ngarewa-Packer... More>>

Government: Balanced Economic Approach Reflected In Crown Accounts

New Zealand’s economic recovery has again been reflected in the Government’s books, which are in better shape than expected.
The Crown accounts for the seven months to the end of January 2021 were better than forecast in the Half Year Economic and Fiscal Update (HYEFU)... More>>


Covid-19: Auckland Back To Alert Level Three After One New Community Case Revealed

Auckland will move to alert level three for a week at 6am tomorrow morning after two new Covid-19 community cases announced this evening could not be directly linked to earlier cases, the Prime Minister has confirmed.
The rest of the country will move to level two.... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 