Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Police Roll Out New Road Safety Fleet

Thursday, 25 March 2021, 1:39 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police has today launched their new fleet of Mobile Road Safety Bases (MRSB) to enable road policing staff to target and prevent unsafe road behaviour.

“The new fleet of MRSB comprises six Isuzu trucks and 22 VW Crafter Vans and will be deployed throughout the country over the next five months,” says Superintendent Steve Greally, Director National Road Policing Centre.

“A Mobile Road Safety Base is an essential piece of equipment enabling Police to process evidential breath testing on the roadside.”

The roll out began in December 2020 with one MRSB truck being deployed in Auckland.

A second truck will soon be deployed in the Central North Island, and the first VW Crafter Van will go to Tasman district.

When MRSB are used in targeted high-risk locations the specialised vehicles make it easier to process large numbers of suspected drivers under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

“As a committed Road to Zero partner our dedicated road policing staff are out on our roads every day targeting and preventing unsafe behaviour to reduce the number of deaths and serious injuries on our roads.

Any death or serious injury from a road crash is one too many, especially if it could have been prevented,” says Commissioner of Police, Andrew Coster.

Police remain focused on changing four main behaviours (RIDS: restraints, impairment, distraction, speed) which contribute to death and injury on our roads as a result of people driving too fast for the conditions, driving while impaired (by alcohol, drugs, or fatigue), driving while distracted – including using a cell phone, and not being properly restrained.

“We can’t be everywhere 24/7 and we aren’t in the car with drivers policing their behaviour so our key message to the public is that road safety is everyone’s responsibility.”

“This message will be on each MRSB, along with our RIDS messages, slow down – drive sober – wear your seatbelt – and minimise distractions, so everyone can arrive alive.”

It is expected the heavily branded MRSB will attract attention from the public and, with our people being visible on our roads and supported by other marketing campaigns, will encourage good driving behaviour.

As the rest of the new vehicles come on board, they will replace the ageing fleet of 21 mobile road safety bases being phased out.

The new Isuzu truck requires a Class 2 licence, but the VW Crafter van drives like a car and can be driven with a standard Class 1 licence.

They are smaller, easier to maintain and park, and use large batteries charged by mains power to reduce reliance on fossil fuels.

By identifying areas where a van can be used instead of a truck, we can reduce our fuel use, running cost and carbon footprint.

The VW Crafter van uses a modern environmentally responsible solution to monitor and charge auxiliary batteries via stop-start technology when necessary.

This eliminates the need for an external generator or for the vehicle to constantly idle while on the side of the road.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Why Emirates Team New Zealand Is A Really, Really Bad Look

Now that the patriotic frenzy has died down, maybe we should all look in the mirror and reconsider the implications of our America’s Cup victory being won by a team called “Emirates Team New Zealand”? It would not be xenophobic to do so. Arguably, our connection to the feudal regimes that comprise the United Arab Emirates carry almost as much reputational risk as if we were talking about Myanmar Airlines Team New Zealand... More>>

ALSO:


 
 



Government: Housing Package Backs First Home Buyers

The Government has announced a housing package that will increase the supply of houses and remove incentives for speculators, to deliver a more sustainable housing market... More>>


ALSO:

Trans-Tasman travel: Date for bubble to be announced on 6 April - Ardern

Several concerns need to be resolved before a trans-Tasman bubble can go ahead, but the government hopes on 6 April to announce a start date, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Strengthening Water Fluoridation Decisions

Proposed changes to Fluoridation Bill further ensures we are taking a safe, effective and affordable approach to improving children’s oral heath, Associate Health Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall announced today... More>>

ALSO:


Government: 31$ Billion Investment To Help Auckland Build Back Better

The Government and Auckland Council are building on their record transport investment to help Auckland meet the long-term challenges of climate change and housing, Transport Minister Michael Wood and Auckland Mayor Phil Goff announced today... More>>


Maori Party: New National Executive

This morning the Māori Party confirmed their new National Executive including Che Wilson, Fallyn Flavell, John Tamihere and Kaiarahi Takirua: Rawiri Waititi and Debbie Ngarewa-Packer... More>>

Government: Balanced Economic Approach Reflected In Crown Accounts

New Zealand’s economic recovery has again been reflected in the Government’s books, which are in better shape than expected.
The Crown accounts for the seven months to the end of January 2021 were better than forecast in the Half Year Economic and Fiscal Update (HYEFU)... More>>


Covid-19: Auckland Back To Alert Level Three After One New Community Case Revealed

Auckland will move to alert level three for a week at 6am tomorrow morning after two new Covid-19 community cases announced this evening could not be directly linked to earlier cases, the Prime Minister has confirmed.
The rest of the country will move to level two.... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 