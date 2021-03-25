Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Dunedin Businesses Support Nationwide I Can’t Wait Card Campaign

Thursday, 25 March 2021, 2:15 pm
Press Release: Enterprise Dunedin

 Dunedin businesses are heeding the national call to support sufferers of Crohn’s and ulcerative colitis, with the roll-out of the I Can’t Wait card campaign in the city. A number of local businesses have signed up for the programme so far, including all Dunedin City Council venues.

Crohn’s and Colitis NZ Charitable Trust (CCNZ) offers I Can’t Wait cards identifying those with documented medical conditions where urgent access to a toilet might be needed. I Can’t Wait affiliated businesses and workplaces prominently display stickers to show their support of the programme and signal to card holders that toilet facilities can be readily accessed.

Aaron Hawkins Mayor of Dunedin is endorsing the initiative locally, he says, “This is a meaningful step to ensure that members of our community with these medical issues are able to participate in daily life as much as possible.

“It’s such a simple thing that many of us take for granted, yet has a profound impact on those affected by Crohn’s and colitis.

“I’d like to encourage as many Dunedin businesses as possible to get on board with this initiative.”

The nationwide campaign is being championed by 16-year old Crohn’s sufferer Nicole Thornton, who petitioned the Health Select Committee seeking better outcomes for people like herself, she says, “The goal of this campaign is to have businesses display these stickers throughout every city throughout the country so people like me, as well as those with other medical problems, will feel free to leave home without the fear of having an accident in public.

“They will see that businesses care.”

20,000 New Zealanders suffer from Crohn’s and ulcerative colitis and compounding all their medical challenges, fear of having an accident in public can be a major concern. When the need arises, those with these diseases do not have time to explain their personal medical histories to a stranger and many business owners and their employees are unaware of the challenges they face. As a result, many people are simply afraid to leave home.

Both the stickers and the I Can’t Wait cards (which require a doctor’s confirmation of the need for the card) are available at no cost. Participating business will be recognized on the CCNZ webpage, https://crohnsandcolitis.org.nz

Window posters and “I Can’t Wait” cards can be obtained by emailing: info@crohnsandcolitis.org.nz

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Enterprise Dunedin on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Why Emirates Team New Zealand Is A Really, Really Bad Look

Now that the patriotic frenzy has died down, maybe we should all look in the mirror and reconsider the implications of our America’s Cup victory being won by a team called “Emirates Team New Zealand”? It would not be xenophobic to do so. Arguably, our connection to the feudal regimes that comprise the United Arab Emirates carry almost as much reputational risk as if we were talking about Myanmar Airlines Team New Zealand... More>>

ALSO:


 
 



Government: Housing Package Backs First Home Buyers

The Government has announced a housing package that will increase the supply of houses and remove incentives for speculators, to deliver a more sustainable housing market... More>>


ALSO:

Trans-Tasman travel: Date for bubble to be announced on 6 April - Ardern

Several concerns need to be resolved before a trans-Tasman bubble can go ahead, but the government hopes on 6 April to announce a start date, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Strengthening Water Fluoridation Decisions

Proposed changes to Fluoridation Bill further ensures we are taking a safe, effective and affordable approach to improving children’s oral heath, Associate Health Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall announced today... More>>

ALSO:


Government: 31$ Billion Investment To Help Auckland Build Back Better

The Government and Auckland Council are building on their record transport investment to help Auckland meet the long-term challenges of climate change and housing, Transport Minister Michael Wood and Auckland Mayor Phil Goff announced today... More>>


Maori Party: New National Executive

This morning the Māori Party confirmed their new National Executive including Che Wilson, Fallyn Flavell, John Tamihere and Kaiarahi Takirua: Rawiri Waititi and Debbie Ngarewa-Packer... More>>

Government: Balanced Economic Approach Reflected In Crown Accounts

New Zealand’s economic recovery has again been reflected in the Government’s books, which are in better shape than expected.
The Crown accounts for the seven months to the end of January 2021 were better than forecast in the Half Year Economic and Fiscal Update (HYEFU)... More>>


Covid-19: Auckland Back To Alert Level Three After One New Community Case Revealed

Auckland will move to alert level three for a week at 6am tomorrow morning after two new Covid-19 community cases announced this evening could not be directly linked to earlier cases, the Prime Minister has confirmed.
The rest of the country will move to level two.... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 