Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Eleven-day Cycle Voyage Raises Funds To Support Children’s Charity

Thursday, 25 March 2021, 4:47 pm
Press Release: Life Education Trust

On 13 March a team of 25 cyclists and their support crew started their journey from Marlborough Sounds to Milford Sound, pedalling close to 1400 km to raise funds for Life Education Trust.

The team, Joes Garage Charity Cycle Riders - from Taranaki, are a group of passionate individuals dedicated to riding to support the health and wellbeing of kiwi kids.

Their chosen charity is Life Education Trust, who visit schools nationwide educating children to embrace healthy choices - teaching about the human body, relationships, resilience, their identity, nutrition, and substances.

Life Education Trust Chief Executive John O’Connell says, “Supporting tamariki with their health and wellbeing during these uncertain times is really critical. Growing up isn’t easy and now more than ever young people need the knowledge and skills to help them overcome challenges. For us it’s fantastic when a group of people such as this decide they can do something to help make a difference and we’re very grateful for their fundraising efforts.”

As the riders and their support crew travelled down the South Island, they were greeted by Life Education’s regional Trusts, each cheering them on through various events and visits to schools with mascot Harold the giraffe.

Chris Milne, an event organiser from Joe’s Garage Charity Riders says, “Our team had a fantastic time riding down through the beautiful South Island. Getting us through those challenging days with relentless hills and long distances, was the fact that it was all to support the valuable work of Life Education teaching kids about health and wellbeing.”

Through various fundraising efforts Joe’s Garage Charity Cycle Riders have raised in the vicinity of $60,000, with the final figure yet to be counted. Funds will support the regional Trusts visited to provide their Healthy Harold programme in primary and intermediate schools.

Joe's Garage Charity Cycle Riders got together in 2012. Their first charity ride spurred desire to continue raising awareness and funds for community focused charities, and they have since organised four charity rides throughout the country, raising close to $400,000.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Life Education Trust on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Why Emirates Team New Zealand Is A Really, Really Bad Look

Now that the patriotic frenzy has died down, maybe we should all look in the mirror and reconsider the implications of our America’s Cup victory being won by a team called “Emirates Team New Zealand”? It would not be xenophobic to do so. Arguably, our connection to the feudal regimes that comprise the United Arab Emirates carry almost as much reputational risk as if we were talking about Myanmar Airlines Team New Zealand... More>>

ALSO:


 
 



Government: Housing Package Backs First Home Buyers

The Government has announced a housing package that will increase the supply of houses and remove incentives for speculators, to deliver a more sustainable housing market... More>>


ALSO:

Trans-Tasman travel: Date for bubble to be announced on 6 April - Ardern

Several concerns need to be resolved before a trans-Tasman bubble can go ahead, but the government hopes on 6 April to announce a start date, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Strengthening Water Fluoridation Decisions

Proposed changes to Fluoridation Bill further ensures we are taking a safe, effective and affordable approach to improving children’s oral heath, Associate Health Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall announced today... More>>

ALSO:


Government: 31$ Billion Investment To Help Auckland Build Back Better

The Government and Auckland Council are building on their record transport investment to help Auckland meet the long-term challenges of climate change and housing, Transport Minister Michael Wood and Auckland Mayor Phil Goff announced today... More>>


Maori Party: New National Executive

This morning the Māori Party confirmed their new National Executive including Che Wilson, Fallyn Flavell, John Tamihere and Kaiarahi Takirua: Rawiri Waititi and Debbie Ngarewa-Packer... More>>

Government: Balanced Economic Approach Reflected In Crown Accounts

New Zealand’s economic recovery has again been reflected in the Government’s books, which are in better shape than expected.
The Crown accounts for the seven months to the end of January 2021 were better than forecast in the Half Year Economic and Fiscal Update (HYEFU)... More>>


Covid-19: Auckland Back To Alert Level Three After One New Community Case Revealed

Auckland will move to alert level three for a week at 6am tomorrow morning after two new Covid-19 community cases announced this evening could not be directly linked to earlier cases, the Prime Minister has confirmed.
The rest of the country will move to level two.... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 