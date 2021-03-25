Eleven-day Cycle Voyage Raises Funds To Support Children’s Charity

On 13 March a team of 25 cyclists and their support crew started their journey from Marlborough Sounds to Milford Sound, pedalling close to 1400 km to raise funds for Life Education Trust.

The team, Joes Garage Charity Cycle Riders - from Taranaki, are a group of passionate individuals dedicated to riding to support the health and wellbeing of kiwi kids.

Their chosen charity is Life Education Trust, who visit schools nationwide educating children to embrace healthy choices - teaching about the human body, relationships, resilience, their identity, nutrition, and substances.

Life Education Trust Chief Executive John O’Connell says, “Supporting tamariki with their health and wellbeing during these uncertain times is really critical. Growing up isn’t easy and now more than ever young people need the knowledge and skills to help them overcome challenges. For us it’s fantastic when a group of people such as this decide they can do something to help make a difference and we’re very grateful for their fundraising efforts.”

As the riders and their support crew travelled down the South Island, they were greeted by Life Education’s regional Trusts, each cheering them on through various events and visits to schools with mascot Harold the giraffe.

Chris Milne, an event organiser from Joe’s Garage Charity Riders says, “Our team had a fantastic time riding down through the beautiful South Island. Getting us through those challenging days with relentless hills and long distances, was the fact that it was all to support the valuable work of Life Education teaching kids about health and wellbeing.”

Through various fundraising efforts Joe’s Garage Charity Cycle Riders have raised in the vicinity of $60,000, with the final figure yet to be counted. Funds will support the regional Trusts visited to provide their Healthy Harold programme in primary and intermediate schools.

Joe's Garage Charity Cycle Riders got together in 2012. Their first charity ride spurred desire to continue raising awareness and funds for community focused charities, and they have since organised four charity rides throughout the country, raising close to $400,000.

