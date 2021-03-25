4.30pm Thursday 25 March Update On Continued Boil Water Notice

While the boil water notice is currently still in effect, Carterton District Council is pleased to advise that it is on track to lift the boil water notice by Monday. This is due to continuing to receive more clear tests results this week.

The advice provided to the Council on Tuesday by engineering experts and Regional Public Health was to keep the boil water notice in effect until receiving at least three clear daily E. coli readings once the supply switched to the bores, which happened on Tuesday. The Council is confident it has identified the source which is reflected through the consistent clear results. However, the Council will continue to take the advice of the experts and public health to ensure the water supply has been thoroughly checked and tested before lifting the boil water notice.

As the boil water notice is still in place until further notice, Carterton businesses and urban residents connected to the town supply must boil all water before being used for drinking, making baby formula, juice, ice, washing fruit and vegetables, other food preparation/cooking needs, or brushing teeth. The Council also has water available outside the Carterton Events Centre for collection should residents wish to do so.

A further update will be provided to the community by 5pm Monday 29 March. Please continue to boil water before use until the Council has advised otherwise.

At this stage, the Council and Regional Public Health has not detected any illness above expected background levels within the community.

Boiling water before use is the best way to make water safe. The risk of getting sick from drinking the water is low but possible, especially for vulnerable people. Babies, young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people who have weakened immune systems are more at risk of illness. If you get diarrhoea, vomiting and/or a fever, get advice from your doctor or contact Healthline (0800 611 116).

How to boil water for drinking:

Boiling will kill all disease-causing organisms.

Bring water to a rolling boil (where bubbles appear in the centre and do not disappear when the water is stirred) for one minute or boil a full electric jug until it switches off

Cool water (do not use ice cubes to do this) and pour into clean container with a lid

Refrigerate until needed.

If you experience diarrhoea, vomiting and/or a fever, contact your doctor or Healthline (0800 611 116). For more information and to stay up to date, visit www.cdc.govt.nz/boilwaternotice

