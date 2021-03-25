Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Violent Sexual Language Being Used As A Taunt Proves The Need For Ground-breaking New Event

Thursday, 25 March 2021, 6:31 pm
Press Release: Tautoko Mai

Tautoko Mai Sexual Harm Support is calling on leaders in sports, legal, media, music and business industries to show their support for their employees by attending a landmark event aimed at preventing sexual harm and harassment within organisations. The recent disturbing and sexually violent statement made by high profile sportsman, Israel Adesanya shows this event is well overdue.

Tautoko Mai Sexual Harm Support, says the use of such explicit language to simply taunt a competitor in sports, has shone a light on a desperate need in Aotearoa for a significant change to the culture of downplaying sexual harm.

Tautoko Mai Chief Executive Officer Blair Gilbert says using the threat of a violent sexual attack as a flippant insult normalises what is actually a brutal crime. Put simply, sexually violent language is never ok, no matter what sport, industry or organisation.

“Our event is about supporting organisations to educate their teams or employees on what sexual harm is and how it can impact the people around them,” says Gilbert.

At the upcoming event, industry experts such as NZ Rugby Union’s Eleanor Butterworth will give insights into how their organisation has implemented change in a male-dominated workplace. Employment lawyer and 2018 Wellingtonian of the Year, Steph Dyhrberg will talk about a new paradigm for complaints processes, drawing on her experiences tackling sexual harassment in the legal profession and managing complaints for the Rugby Union.

Gilbert says the event targets people and culture leaders, management, change specialists and board directors who can create a gender safe culture including responding appropriately to the way it addresses sexual harm issues.

“There is no ‘one size fits all’ solution and we need organisations who are not afraid to confront this issue head on. Attendees will learn how to educate their teams, identify sexual harm, respond to complaints, how to support people in the workplace, and where to go for further advice”.

“Tautoko Mai is committed to achieving a society free of sexual harm,” says Gilbert.

Tautoko Mai Sexual Harm Support is a collective of highly trained counsellors, educators, social workers, nurses, doctors and clinical health practitioners specialising in sexual harm support services in the Bay of Plenty, Greater Waikato region and Whakatane.

“Organisational sexual harm can have far-reaching consequences. It impacts not only the people affected and their families, but also organisational reputation, productivity and culture” says Gilbert.

The event will be MC’d by Alison Mau (leader of the #metoo NZ Project, Investigative Journalist) and opened by New Zealand’s first ever Minister for the Prevention of Family and Sexual Violence, Marama Davidson.

From humble beginnings, Tautoko Mai Sexual Harm Support is now a significant organisation with 145 staff and contractors working to prevent sexual harm and support those impacted by sexual harm in the Bay of Plenty and Waikato regions (combined it is the second largest population group outside of Auckland). Sadly, since the outbreak of Covid-19, it has seen a staggering increase in the number of people reaching out for help.

The day-long event will be held at The Atrium at Wintec, Hamilton on Monday 14 June 2021.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Tautoko Mai on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Why Emirates Team New Zealand Is A Really, Really Bad Look

Now that the patriotic frenzy has died down, maybe we should all look in the mirror and reconsider the implications of our America’s Cup victory being won by a team called “Emirates Team New Zealand”? It would not be xenophobic to do so. Arguably, our connection to the feudal regimes that comprise the United Arab Emirates carry almost as much reputational risk as if we were talking about Myanmar Airlines Team New Zealand... More>>

ALSO:


 
 



Government: Housing Package Backs First Home Buyers

The Government has announced a housing package that will increase the supply of houses and remove incentives for speculators, to deliver a more sustainable housing market... More>>


ALSO:

Trans-Tasman travel: Date for bubble to be announced on 6 April - Ardern

Several concerns need to be resolved before a trans-Tasman bubble can go ahead, but the government hopes on 6 April to announce a start date, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Strengthening Water Fluoridation Decisions

Proposed changes to Fluoridation Bill further ensures we are taking a safe, effective and affordable approach to improving children’s oral heath, Associate Health Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall announced today... More>>

ALSO:


Government: 31$ Billion Investment To Help Auckland Build Back Better

The Government and Auckland Council are building on their record transport investment to help Auckland meet the long-term challenges of climate change and housing, Transport Minister Michael Wood and Auckland Mayor Phil Goff announced today... More>>


Maori Party: New National Executive

This morning the Māori Party confirmed their new National Executive including Che Wilson, Fallyn Flavell, John Tamihere and Kaiarahi Takirua: Rawiri Waititi and Debbie Ngarewa-Packer... More>>

Government: Balanced Economic Approach Reflected In Crown Accounts

New Zealand’s economic recovery has again been reflected in the Government’s books, which are in better shape than expected.
The Crown accounts for the seven months to the end of January 2021 were better than forecast in the Half Year Economic and Fiscal Update (HYEFU)... More>>


Covid-19: Auckland Back To Alert Level Three After One New Community Case Revealed

Auckland will move to alert level three for a week at 6am tomorrow morning after two new Covid-19 community cases announced this evening could not be directly linked to earlier cases, the Prime Minister has confirmed.
The rest of the country will move to level two.... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 