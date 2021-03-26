Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Upper Hutt Starts With U: Consultation For Long Term Plan 2021 – 2031 Underway

Friday, 26 March 2021, 7:10 am
Press Release: Upper Hutt City Council

Upper Hutt City Council begins consultation for its Long Term Plan 2021 – 2031 today, seeking the community’s feedback on its plans and proposals for the next 10 years.

The plan details how the Council will manage and maintain its facilities, services and community assets, as well as its plans and proposals to enhance them.

Upper Hutt Mayor Wayne Guppy says, “Our region is growing and so is Upper Hutt. We expect to grow about 10% over the next 10 years. To continue to thrive and be a vibrant city and a great place for families, we need to invest.”

Upper Hutt starts with U - Mayor Guppy with the consultation booklet that will be delivered to all residents

“We need to make sure we have a strong foundation, and are well prepared when unexpected things impact us. This Long Term Plan will have a particular focus on resilience, sustainability, infrastructure, and facilities, and investing in a vibrant city centre.” he says.

A consultation booklet will be distributed in letterboxes and PO boxes citywide. It will highlight Council’s plans and proposals, what it will mean in terms of cost, and how the required spend is proposed to be met through rates and debt (loans).

The community will be asked to provide their feedback on the key matters being proposed. These include options for recycling, upgrades to H2O Xtream and the Civic Centre, and its plans for sustainability.

“It’s important that we hear from as many people in our city as possible. That feedback will help shape our plan for the next 10 years,” says Mayor Guppy. “The Councillors and I will be at a number of events during the consultation phase to kōrero about the Long Term Plan. I encourage people to come along and let us know what they think.”

Council’s consultation on the Long Term Plan 2021 – 2031 runs until 26 April. Adoption of the plan will take place in June.

To find out more go to letskorero.upperhuttcity.com.

