Ground Testing Continues For Indoor Pool Relocation

Engineers carrying out geotechnical investigations of Churchill Park’s greenfield area next week will be following standard practice by wearing protective clothing. [Monday 29 to Wednesday 31 March].

Ground investigations required as part of the foundation design are continuing at the site following a decision by Gisborne District Council two weeks ago approving a new location for the indoor facility of the Olympic Pool Redevelopment.

Senior project manager Leo Wilkinson says wearing protective clothing is standard practice.

“As with any piece of ground in the country, there are always predicted trace levels of heavy metals in the soil and this area has proved to be no different.

“Standard preliminary contamination sampling undertaken has shown very low heavy metal readings in various areas of ground, and minute traces of asbestos in another small area. The contamination is well within human health thresholds.”

Mr Wilkinson says Council and its contractors have health and safety processes for managing any risk.

“Our consultants Beca and their drilling contractors, Perry Geotech, are following their own stringent safety procedures to ensure the safety of their staff. While there is only a very low risk, it is not zero, and so between Monday and Wednesday this week don’t be surprised to see Perry Geotech staff wearing their protective clothing onsite.”

Mr Wilkinson says Council is expecting a full set of results back in the following weeks.

© Scoop Media

