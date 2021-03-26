Sky Tower Lights Switch Off For Earth Hour

On Saturday 27 March, the Sky Tower lights will be switched off in support of Earth Hour, the global initiative shining its own light on climate change.

The tower will be one of the first monuments in the world to ‘go dark’, with the lights going off from 8.30pm to 9.30pm tomorrow night.

Over the years, the lights-off moment saw entire streets, buildings, landmarks, and city skylines go dark - an unmissable sight that drew global attention to the climate crisis.

The Sky Tower is the Southern Hemisphere’s tallest free-standing structure. Based in the heart of Auckland, it is one of New Zealand’s most recognisable landmarks.

SkyCity lights the Sky Tower for charities or community initiatives that we support financially, to mark national holidays, milestones or other celebrations or events, or as a symbol of respect or solidarity.

© Scoop Media