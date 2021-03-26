Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Social Contract Calls For Unified Action To Make Central Wellington Safer

Friday, 26 March 2021, 9:48 am
Press Release: Joint Press Release

Wellington City Council, Greater Wellington Regional Council, the city’s hospitality industry, retailers, and Police have launched a social contract asking Wellingtonians to join them to help make the central city safer.

The social contract asks everyone to commit to taking collective action to address the safety issues in Wellington’s CBD.

Mayor Andy Foster says Wellingtonians love their city and everyone should feel accepted, understood, and safe.

“We want a vibrant, inclusive CBD, so we’re asking Wellingtonians to join the city’s hospitality and retail sectors and Police in supporting a new social contract for Wellington. This means promising to act in a way which will collectively deliver a safer and compassionate city both during the day and at night,” says Mayor Foster.

“We’ll be working with central government, mana whenua, Police, hospitality operators, retailers, NGOs, universities, Chamber of Commerce, building owners and more. Everyone has something to bring to the table – big or small.

“Wellington is not alone with the problems it is experiencing.

“Cities around New Zealand and the world are facing similar challenges, including an increase in anti-social behaviour, social isolation, and striving to make our cities safe places for women and our diverse communities.

“As a collective we’re going to start with some key commitments which we will build on over the weeks and months ahead.”

Wellington’s hospitality industry is introducing a code of conduct for patrons and operators, as well as employing security liaison staff to work alongside door people at the city’s bars and restaurants. Hospitality operator Matt McLaughlin says the industry has a large part to play in helping make the city a safe place to enjoy.

“We work really hard on our host responsibilities and adding a few extra layers and working in partnership with Police, the Council and government can help re-establish Wellington as a world class city after dark.

“We are working through our ‘code of conduct’ that we expect not only venues to adhere to but importantly our customers. We want the minority of unruly visitors to our city to know that poor behaviour is not ok and it won’t be tolerated,” says Matt.

“We are also working on a blanket trespass notice that may see some people banned from all licensed venues in the Te Aro area. We will be in regular contact with Police and Council camera operators to keep a much closer eye on what’s happening on our streets.”

Wellington Police AreaCommander Inspector Dean Silvester says Police fully support the social contract and will be proactively monitoring the liquor ban in the CBD.

Councillor Tamatha Paul, the Council’s City Safety Portfolio Lead, wants to thank all the brave people who have spoken up about their experiences of feeling unsafe in Wellington.

“We need to all watch out for our mates, and each other to have a good, safe time and to get home safely. Active bystander intervention plays a massive role in preventing harm in the community,” says Councillor Paul.

“Wellington has a proud history of tolerance and inclusiveness. This is a chance for all of us to pledge to lead the way in making our city as safe as it can be. This includes continuing to work with central government to ensure that vulnerable inner-city residents have the support they need.”

The City Council’s commitments include:

· Opening up a community base in an empty shop in the Opera House, to provide a presence for community partners, including social agencies, in the central city

· An immediate $95,000 spending increase for Take 10 – to continue to provide a late-night safe zone in Courtenay Place on Friday and Saturday nights

· Bringing forward the conversion of street lighting in Courtenay Place to LEDs, which can be altered for brightness, from 2026 to next financial year

· A commitment to improving the design and location of the Te Aro park toilets.


Daran Ponter, Chair of Greater Wellington, says the Regional Council fully supports the safer city initiative and is actively working with its partners on a number of activities.

“We completely support the social contract and collective action approach. We are all in this together and, as part of our commitment, we are already looking to review the full range of public transport night services we currently have serving our communities.

“We want to ensure they still deliver for our communities, strengthen them wherever necessary, so they can continue to provide a safe and valued service for the people that rely on them every day.”

Chris Wilkinson, Managing Director of First Retail Group, says Wellington businesses recognise that a collaborative approach is necessary. “We are keen to support the Council, Police and social agencies help make Wellington CBD a safer and more inviting place to be.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Joint Press Release on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Why Emirates Team New Zealand Is A Really, Really Bad Look

Now that the patriotic frenzy has died down, maybe we should all look in the mirror and reconsider the implications of our America’s Cup victory being won by a team called “Emirates Team New Zealand”? It would not be xenophobic to do so. Arguably, our connection to the feudal regimes that comprise the United Arab Emirates carry almost as much reputational risk as if we were talking about Myanmar Airlines Team New Zealand... More>>

ALSO:


 
 



Government: Housing Package Backs First Home Buyers

The Government has announced a housing package that will increase the supply of houses and remove incentives for speculators, to deliver a more sustainable housing market... More>>


ALSO:

Trans-Tasman travel: Date for bubble to be announced on 6 April - Ardern

Several concerns need to be resolved before a trans-Tasman bubble can go ahead, but the government hopes on 6 April to announce a start date, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Strengthening Water Fluoridation Decisions

Proposed changes to Fluoridation Bill further ensures we are taking a safe, effective and affordable approach to improving children’s oral heath, Associate Health Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall announced today... More>>

ALSO:


Government: 31$ Billion Investment To Help Auckland Build Back Better

The Government and Auckland Council are building on their record transport investment to help Auckland meet the long-term challenges of climate change and housing, Transport Minister Michael Wood and Auckland Mayor Phil Goff announced today... More>>


Maori Party: New National Executive

This morning the Māori Party confirmed their new National Executive including Che Wilson, Fallyn Flavell, John Tamihere and Kaiarahi Takirua: Rawiri Waititi and Debbie Ngarewa-Packer... More>>

Government: Balanced Economic Approach Reflected In Crown Accounts

New Zealand’s economic recovery has again been reflected in the Government’s books, which are in better shape than expected.
The Crown accounts for the seven months to the end of January 2021 were better than forecast in the Half Year Economic and Fiscal Update (HYEFU)... More>>


Covid-19: Auckland Back To Alert Level Three After One New Community Case Revealed

Auckland will move to alert level three for a week at 6am tomorrow morning after two new Covid-19 community cases announced this evening could not be directly linked to earlier cases, the Prime Minister has confirmed.
The rest of the country will move to level two.... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 