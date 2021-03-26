Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Christchurch Is On A Winning Streak – But Where’s The Winning Powerball Ticket?

Friday, 26 March 2021, 11:26 am
Press Release: Lotto New Zealand

It’s time to empty those drawers, dig through the glovebox and clear out the wallet – there’s a winning $5.2 million Powerball ticket on the loose in Christchurch.

The $5.2 million Powerball First Division prize was won at Hornby Mall Lotto in Christchurch last Saturday, but the lucky winner remains a mystery almost a week on from the win.

“While most winners are quick to check their tickets, it’s not unheard of for big winners to take a bit of time to claim their prize,” said Kirsten Robinson, Senior Corporate Communications Manager at Lotto NZ.

“The winner could be holding onto their winning ticket while they let the good news sink in – or they may not even know yet just how much that little yellow ticket is worth.”

With a winning Powerball ticket hiding somewhere in the city, Lotto NZ is urging Christchurch Powerball players to dig out their tickets and get checking. So where is the winning ticket likely to be?

“Lotto players keep their tickets in all kinds of places – even before they know they’re a winner. We hear stories of them being kept everywhere from wallets and gloveboxes to piano stools and jewellery boxes. The $5.2 million winning ticket really could be just about anywhere,” said Kirsten.

“Lotto NZ recommends anyone who bought a ticket at Hornby Mall Lotto in Christchurch for the draw on Saturday 20 March should write their name on the back the ticket and check it immediately in-store, online at MyLotto or through the Lotto NZ App.”

Whoever Christchurch’s newest Powerball multi-millionaire is, they are joining an exclusive club of South Islanders who have won big with Powerball so far this year.

“Of the eight Kiwis who have won big with Powerball so far this year, four of them were from the South Island – and this is the second time a Christchurch winner has scooped the top Powerball prize in less than a month. We have the champagne on ice and can’t wait to celebrate with Christchurch’s newest multi-millionaire.”

Powerball wins in 2021

Date Prize Store Location 
2 January$2.8 millionThe Market StoreTwizel
$2.8 millionFresh Choice Te AnauTe Anau
6 January$4.5 millionTe Aroha SupermarketTe Aroha
20 January$8.5 millionWestern Heights FoodmarketRotorua
27 February$22.5 millionMyLottoChristchurch
13 March$8.25 millionPaper Plus MatamataMatamata
20 March$5.2 millionHornby Mall LottoChristchurch
24 March$4.2 millionMyLottoNorthland

