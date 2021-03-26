Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Porirua’s Plan To Address Challenges Facing The City

Friday, 26 March 2021, 12:12 pm
Press Release: Porirua City Council

Investment in ageing infrastructure is the key focus of Porirua City Council’s draft Long-term Plan, which opens for consultation with the community today.

The Long-term Plan sets the direction and budget for the city for the next 30 years. It details planned services, activities and projects, and how Council will pay for them.

Porirua Mayor Anita Baker says it has never been more important that we understand the choices that confront us as a city.

"We face some very real challenges, that as a city we can’t afford to ignore.

"There is no greater priority than investing in our critical 3 waters infrastructure - stormwater, wastewater and drinking water."

With ageing infrastructure and the added challenges of climate change and city growth, this vital area must be the city’s focus, Mayor Baker says.

"That’s why we plan to spend $800m over the next 30 years to improve the pipe network, protect our harbour, beaches and waterways, address flooding hotspots, ensure the integrity of our wastewater system and continue to provide quality drinking water."

The plan also proposes a $323m investment in roading, to improve resilience and safety across the roading network.

To fund this, and other vital work in the city, the plan sets out an average rates increase of 8.05 per cent for the next three years, which could drop to 7.81 per cent if all the consultation items are accepted.

Mayor Baker says in drafting the plan, Council worked hard to balance funding this essential work with impact on ratepayers.

"We understand these increases add pressure to household budgets, but failing to make these investments today, and over the coming years. will cost more in the long-run. When you consider the scale of the challenges we face in terms of managing future growth, building resilience, and future-proofing the city against the threat of climate change, the cost of inaction is too steep."

The views of the Porirua residents are vital, to make sure the balance is right, and the consultation document seeks feedback on this investment, and other proposals and priorities.

Consultation opens today and runs until 27 April, and there will be engagement events held around the city in the next month for kōrero on the draft plan.

"There are lots of ways you can make a submission, so please make your voice heard."

Ways to have your say:

Go online

Make an online submission at poriruacity.govt.nz/ltpsubmissions

Write to us

Download the consultation document or pick up a copy at our front counter or any of our libraries. Fill in the feedback form and post, email or drop to it us

A Friend of Submitters service is available to help anyone who’d like a hand making their submission.

Visit poriruacity.govt.nz/ltp for more information and a list of events around the city where you can kōrero with the Mayor, Councillors and staff about the plan.

