The Sound Rodney And Waitākere Ranges Residents Can’t Ignore Easter Sunday

If you’re still napping around midday Easter Sunday (April 4), luxuriating in the extra hour of sleep daylight saving has gifted you, be prepared for a harsh wakeup call if you live in the Rodney or Waitākere Ranges areas.

Auckland Emergency Management (AEM) will be testing the region’s tsunami siren network.

“Tsunami are an ever-present threat and it’s important we test these warnings systems regularly to make sure they are working, and so local residents recognise the sound, know what it is and what they should do,” says Auckland Emergency Management’s General Manager, Kate Crawford.

“During the testing there is no cause for alarm and no action is required by the public,” she adds

The twice-yearly test will start at noon. During the test, the sirens may sound a number of times for a maximum of 10 minutes.

