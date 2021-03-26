Update – Missing Man, Invercargill

Detective Alun Griffiths:

The body of an elderly man has been found this afternoon in a wooded area near Bill Richardson Drive, Invercargill.

While formal identification is yet to take place, Police believe the deceased to be missing Invercargill man Raymond Horn.

Raymond’s family have been advised.

Police will not be in a position to comment further on the circumstances of the death until after a post-mortem has taken place.

© Scoop Media

