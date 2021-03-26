Update – Missing Man, Invercargill
Friday, 26 March 2021, 4:39 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Detective Alun Griffiths:
The body of an
elderly man has been found this afternoon in a wooded area
near Bill Richardson Drive, Invercargill.
While formal
identification is yet to take place, Police believe the
deceased to be missing Invercargill man Raymond
Horn.
Raymond’s family have been
advised.
Police will not be in a position to comment
further on the circumstances of the death until after a
post-mortem has taken
place.
© Scoop Media
