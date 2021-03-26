Both Lanes Blocked Near Henderson Road, Pahiatua, Tararua - Central
Friday, 26 March 2021, 6:21 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Two vehicles have collided on SH2 Pahiatua near Henderson
Road at 5.25pm this evening.
Initial reports indicate
that one person has critical injuries and a helicopter has
been sent to the scene.
Diversions are in place,
however motorists are asked to delay their travel or avoid
this area if possible.
An investigation into the crash
is
underway.
