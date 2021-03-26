Both Lanes Blocked Near Henderson Road, Pahiatua, Tararua - Central

Two vehicles have collided on SH2 Pahiatua near Henderson Road at 5.25pm this evening.

Initial reports indicate that one person has critical injuries and a helicopter has been sent to the scene.

Diversions are in place, however motorists are asked to delay their travel or avoid this area if possible.

An investigation into the crash is underway.

