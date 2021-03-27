Fatal Crash - State Highway 2, Pahiatua
Saturday, 27 March 2021, 1:48 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A person died following the two-vehicle collision on SH2
Pahiatua near Henderson Road yesterday.
The crash,
involving a truck and a 4WD ute towing a caravan, happened
at about 5.20pm.
A person in the ute passed away at
the scene.
An investigation into the crash is
ongoing.
